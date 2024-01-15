KEY QUESTIONS: What does this week look like for Lions as they prepare for Divisional Round?

What will the interview process be like this week for Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn?

Johnson and Glenn have nine head coach interviews between them they can start taking this week virtually. Campbell said both Johnson and Glenn are scheduling those interviews now and will be allowed to take them Friday afternoon after practice and during a short window Saturday after practice and before meetings.

Glenn has been requested to interview for head coaching vacancies in Washington, Los Angeles, Tennessee and Atlanta. Johnson has been requested by Washington, Carolina, Los Angeles, Tennessee and Atlanta.

"Those are worthy candidates," Campbell said of his coordinators. "Both of them should be at the top of everybody's list. We are in one of these unique years where there are a ton of jobs and so that's also why they all want to speak to them, and they should."

Campbell admitted it puts added stress on Glenn and Johnson as they prepare for the Division Round and a life-altering job interview. Campbell is confident they'll have the offense and defense prepared to win this weekend first and foremost.

How do the Lions better contain the big-play receiver moving forward?

Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb and now Puka Nacua have all had big receiving games against the Lions over the last month. All of them caught over 140 yards and a touchdown.

Whoever the Lions play next week – Tampa Bay or Philadelphia – there's some premier receiving talent on both teams the Lions will have to contend with.