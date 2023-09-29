KEY QUESTIONS: What has been the biggest catalyst behind Lions' defensive success?

What's been the biggest catalyst behind the defensive performance to start the year?

It really starts upfront. Detroit generated 18 quarterback hurries in Green Bay and 14 came from the defensive line. Same story last week vs. Atlanta with 11 of their 13 hurries coming from the d-line. That while also playing the run at a historically good clip to begin the year.

"There were so many instances last night with guys being unselfish doing exactly what they were supposed to be doing and when that happens, man, we all eat," Campbell said.

The defensive line has done a terrific job especially the last two weeks of playing off each other and playing disciplined football. When the big guys upfront do that they take a lot of stress off the back end of the defense.

It allows defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to mix up some coverages and do some different things because the quarterback pressure and containment of the run game is all starting upfront.