2021 position breakdown: Quarterbacks

MVP: Goff fought through the adversity the first half of the season and never gave up hope. There seemed to be a disconnect with Lynn the first half of the season, but Goff really took off the second part of the season under Campbell and Johnson. The way Goff played down the stretch was a big reason the Lions were able to win the games they did this season.

Most improved: This one belongs to Goff too, but it really applies to the improvement he made the second half vs. first half of the year.

Give Goff a healthy offensive line, which is one of the better units in the league when healthy, running back D'Andre Swift, Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and one more explosive veteran or young receiver on the outside, along with the depth the team has built at receiver, and this offense looks like it can be much improved in 2022.

Quotable: "There's a lot of reason for optimism, man," Goff said of next season offensively. "It's really an exciting time to be where we're at. I know the record doesn't reflect that, but the way the season ended and the way a lot of these guys played gives us a lot of reasons to be excited.