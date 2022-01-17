2021 position breakdown: Offensive line

Draft: Alabama's Evan Neal is considered by most to be the best tackle prospect in the draft, and someone Jacksonville could potentially consider at No. 1 overall.

The Lions solidified their offensive line in last year's NFL Draft by selecting Sewell No. 7 overall. The Lions have all five starters under contract the next two seasons, and have proven depth at all three spots.

It doesn't appear Detroit will be players in this draft when it comes to taking an offensive lineman, unless it's Day 3 and the talent fits the draft spot.

MVP: The Lions were struck a big blow the week leading up to their season opener against San Francisco when Decker suffered a finger injury that would require surgery and force him to miss the first two months of the season.

Sewell played right tackle all offseason and training camp, but seamlessly switched over to left tackle the first eight games, and then moved back to right tackle when Decker returned. Sewell allowed five sacks and eight quarterback hits total in 16 games. He was Detroit's highest graded offensive lineman by PFF.