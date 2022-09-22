10 takeaways from Glenn, Johnson & Fipp

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and special teams coordinator Dave Fipp spoke to the media Thursday as they do every week. Here are my 10 biggest takeaways from those media sessions:

1. When asked what he's liked most about his defense the first two weeks, Glenn paused for a bit to think about it, then said the big steps forward some of the young players took from Week 1 to Week 2. If that continues to be a trend, Glenn thinks they have a chance to be a pretty good defense when it's all said and done.

2. Detroit's 69 offensive points scored are the most in the NFL through two games. But for how well that side of the ball has played early on, Johnson said no one is patting themselves on the back. In fact, Johnson said the first two weeks have shown them how far they still have to go. The passing game (ranked 10th) needs to catch up with the run game (third), and Johnson feels like they've left a lot of plays out there. That's good to hear if you're a Lions fan. They feel like they can still be much better on offense.