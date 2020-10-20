10 takeaways from Bevell, Undlin & Coombs

3. Is Coombs worried about the fact that Matt Prater has missed all three of his kicks from 50-plus yards this season? The short answer is no.

Coombs pointed out that the three kicks Prater has missed are from 55 yards or longer, and while Prater still expects to make them, those aren't easy kicks. Prater is perfect under 50 yards, so Coombs said there's really nothing that needs to be said and he's not worried. They'll continue to work on the long kicks in practice, and Coombs said he has 100 percent confidence Prater will go out there and make the next long one.

4. Tight end T.J. Hockenson has had a nice start to his season, but his catches and yards are down a little bit the last two games. He's caught short touchdowns in each contest, but after catching at least four passes for 50 yards in each of his first three games, Hockenson had just two catches for under 20 yards in his last two, though two of those were touchdowns.

Asked about Hockenson, Bevell said this last game in Jacksonville was probably Hockenson's most consistent as a blocker. Bevell said Hockenson is, and will continue to be, one of the team's go-to players on offense. Hockenson will continue to work on how he can gain better separation and make some of the bigger plays he was making earlier in the season.