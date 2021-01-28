Lions add Aubrey Pleasant to coaching staff

Jan 28, 2021 at 09:03 AM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that Aubrey Pleasant has been named the team's pass game coordinator/defensive backs coach. Additional contract terms were not disclosed.

Pleasant joins the Lions following a four-year stint as the Los Angeles Rams' Cornerbacks Coach (2017-20). Pleasant's first professional position was as a coaching intern with the Browns in 2013 before joining Washington that year as an offensive assistant and transitioning to a defensive quality control coach from 2014-16.

A native of Flint, Mich., Pleasant coached at Grand Blanc (Mich.) High School in 2010 before working for the University of Michigan from 2011-12.

