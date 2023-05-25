Lions agree to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have agreed to terms with the Jacksonville Jaguars to acquire K Riley Patterson via trade in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.

In addition, the Lions waived WR Keytaon Thompson, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent out of Virginia following the 2023 NFL Draft.

Patterson returns to Detroit after one season with the Jaguars, where he converted 30-of-35 field goals (85.7%) and 36-of-37 extra points (97.3%) for 126 points scored in 2022. In Week 16 against the New York Jets, he was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after making four field goals and an extra point for 13 points scored.