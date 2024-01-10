TWENTYMAN: 5 storylines to kick off Wild Card week

The Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams at Ford Field Sunday night in the Wild Card round of playoffs. The Lions are the No. 3 seed as the NFC North champions and the Rams come in as the No. 6 seed.

There is no shortage of storylines ahead of this intriguing matchup. Here are five of them to kick off the week:

1. JARED GOFF VS. HIS OLD TEAM

Goff was the No. 1 overall pick by the Rams in 2016 in their first season after moving from St. Louis to Los Angeles. He spent his first five seasons in Los Angeles before being traded to Detroit ahead of the 2021 season.

In his second season with the Rams, Goff led them to an 11-4 record and an NFC West title. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl but lost in the first round of the playoffs to Atlanta (26-13). In 2018 Goff was again a Pro Bowler, leading LA to a 13-3 record and another division title. He guided the Rams all the way to the Super Bowl, losing to the Patriots, 13-3.

After 9-7 and 9-6 seasons in 2019 and 2020, the Rams opted to move on from Goff and traded for Matthew Stafford, sending Goff, two first-round picks and a third-round pick to Detroit.