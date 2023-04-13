Lions trade CB Jeff Okudah to Atlanta Falcons

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have traded CB Jeff Okudah to the Atlanta Falcons in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft selection. Additional trade terms were not disclosed.
Okudah appeared in 25 games (22 starts) for the Lions, recording 124 tackles (103 solo), 10 pass defenses, six tackles for loss, two interceptions, one interception returned for a touchdown and one forced fumble.
He originally came to Detroit as a first-round draft selection (third overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Ohio State.