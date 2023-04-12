Jim Hostler excited to work with OC Ben Johnson, Lions' offense

"He's really smart," Hostler said of Johnson. "He's a lot smarter than me. He's a really smart guy. He's a football guy. He's coached a lot of different things in his background and been around a lot of really good coaches and that's how you sort of become the coach you are at such a young age (36).

"He understands the game from a football standpoint. Also, he understands the complexity of it and how to make it simpler. This game is a very complex game there's a lot of moving parts and a lot of things going on. The guys that really have a gift are the guys that can take those complex things and make them simpler. And he can do that. Simple things show up on their tape, but they show up at the right time in the right fashion. That's kind of the brilliance of it."