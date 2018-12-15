WEEK IN REVIEW: Lions dealing with injuries ahead of Bills game

The Detroit Lions came out of last week's game in Arizona with a win, but also with a lengthy list of players who suffered injuries.

"We're going through the whole injury process right now," head coach Matt Patricia said Monday. "We have a couple guys we're kind of evaluating and talking to the doctors and trainers and all that. We'll let you know as soon as we have any information there."

On Tuesday the team announced that they placed defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and tight end Michael Roberts (shoulder) on Reserve-Injured.

"Ziggy has been great for me," Patricia said Wednesday, when asked about Ansah’s future with the club. "This year we worked really well together. It's unfortunate, but injuries happen as far as that's concerned. Right now our focus is just trying to get on to the Bills and get ready to go and make sure we're doing everything we can to win this weekend. It's really just short-term picture."

In addition to the guys placed on IR, five other players missed practice all week, and all five have already been ruled out for Sunday's game in Buffalo, including starting right tackle Rick Wagner.

When Wagner left last week's game with a concussion, rookie lineman Tyrell Crosby filled in for him. It's likely Crosby gets the chance to start in Wagner's place this week, but that hasn't changed his mindset or preparation.

"He's a really steady-minded guy," offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said of Crosby. "He doesn't get too up. He doesn't get too down. Just sort of handles his business.

"It wasn't perfect (in Arizona), didn't grade out 100 percent, wasn't a perfect game for him, had a little up here and down there, but the guy just keeps playing and keeps grinding and we appreciate that about him. We're going to keep him getting better and if the reps continue to go his way, we look for him to improve along with those reps."