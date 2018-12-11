10 takeaways from Cooter & Pasqualoni

2. Why has the Lions' defense been playing so well of late? Pasqualoni chalked it up to two things. The communication has been much better all around and they've been able to minimize the big plays allowed over the last month and a half.

3. Running back Zach Zenner gave the Lions' run game a real boost in the fourth quarter Sunday, and we could see some more of him moving forward. Cooter said he's never been around a more unique player both physically and mentally than Zenner. Cooter said Zenner works harder than any player he's ever been around.

4. Rookie safety Tracy Walker played 43 snaps Sunday, his most extended work of the season. Pasqualoni said that's really a product of him maturing this season, and understanding his role and taking advantage of opportunities when he gets them. Pasqualoni also said Walker has been smart to attach himself to the hip of veteran Glover Quin this whole year to learn the ropes. It's also a credit to Quin and the other veteran safeties that they've welcomed Walker.

5. Reserve offensive lineman Joe Dahl (6-4, 305) played as an extra blocker upfront and even some fullback when Nick Bellore aggravated his ankle injury in Arizona. If not for Dahl and his versatility at 305 pounds, the Lions wouldn't have been able to make a few of the calls on their call sheet Sunday.