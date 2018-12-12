NOTEBOOK: Walker earning more opportunities on defense

As most rookies can attest to, the speed of the NFL game takes a little getting used to early in their careers.

For defensive backs, the adjustment is even bigger matching up against some of the best athletes in the world at receiver, tight end and running back. For defensive backs from a smaller college, like Louisiana-Lafayette, it's even bigger yet.

That was certainly the case for third-round pick Tracy Walker when he first got to Detroit, but the rookie safety is starting to come into his own, and is earning more opportunities in Detroit's defense.

"I definitely feel as confident as I have all year," Walker said last week, heading into the Arizona game. "I feel like I'm definitely earning the coaches' trust and right now I'm just trying to continue to develop myself on and off the field."

Walker played a career-high 43 snaps (61 percent) in Sunday's 17-3 Lions win over the Cardinals. He made a couple tackles and played pretty well in coverage. Arizona quarterback Josh Rosen completed just two of the four passes he threw at Walker for 18 yards.

"I think Tracy's a good, young player," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Monday. "He's trying to learn NFL football and I think he's someone that has developed, through the course of the season, his overall study habits and knowledge of the game and preparation.

"(He's) just trying to slow the game down as much as he can. I think it was pretty fast-moving for him when he first got here but I think he's done a really good job of trying to go out and compete."

Walker's frame (6-1, 206) is perfect for the safety position. In fact, Lions veteran safety Glover Quin joked earlier this season that if he had Walker's length and reach he would have went to a few more Pro Bowls throughout his career.

Detroit's defensive coaches love Walker's study habits and the way he prepares. They are trusting him to be involved in more and more packages. The rookie hasn't disappointed with the added workload. It's a good sign for the rest of this season, but also heading into next season, when Walker will try to earn a permanent role on defense.