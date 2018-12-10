KEY QUESTIONS: Are there any injury updates from Sunday's game?

What did Patricia think of the play of Jarrad Davis vs. Arizona?

The second-year linebacker was all over the place making plays. He finished with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Davis is currently playing in a lot of different packages in Patricia's defense, and Sunday was one of his best games of the season.

"He's extremely fast," Patricia said of Davis. "He's versatile, he's explosive. I've just been trying to use all his tools that he has to the best of his ability and to help us win and try to put him in some different positions to try and make it difficult for the offense, but also give him a chance to go out and produce."

Davis showed really good instincts and terrific reactionary speed vs. the Cardinals.

Has Patricia taken on a bigger role with the play calling on defense?

We see him with the call sheet on the sideline, but Patricia said Monday he also has a call sheet on offense and isn't doing anything different than what he's done all year in allowing defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni to make the defensive calls.

The Lions played terrific defense Sunday, and that's been the trend going on more than a month now.

"Coach P does a great job of handling the defense and the organization of it and getting them ready to go and calling the game," Patricia said.