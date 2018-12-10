KEY QUESTIONS: Are there any injury updates from Sunday's game?

Lions head coach Matt Patricia spoke to the media Monday a day after the Lions won in Arizona for the first time since 1993 by beating the Cardinals 17-3 Sunday.
The Lions kicked off the final quarter of their season on a good note, but did suffer some key injuries in the win.
Here are all the key questions from Patricia's Monday press conference:
Are there any injury updates from Sunday?
The Lions had 12 different players suffer injuries against the Cardinals. Seven of those players weren't able to return, with the most significant injuries appearing to be suffered by defensive end Ziggy Ansah (shoulder) and defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (knee), both of whom were carted off the sideline and into the locker room in the first half.
"We're going through the whole injury process right now," Patricia said. "We have a couple guys we're kind of evaluating and talking to the doctors and trainers and all that. We'll let you know as soon as we have any information there."
What have the Lions liked about Tracy Walker's development?
Walker, Detroit's third-round draft pick this offseason, played a season-high 43 snaps at safety. That was as many snaps as veteran Glover Quin got, with Quandre Diggs getting all the snaps at the other safety spot.
"He's someone that's developed through the course of the season his overall study habits and knowledge of the game and his preparation and just trying to slow the game down as much as he can," Patricia said. "Because it was pretty fast moving for him when he first got here."
Patricia really highlighted Walker's work ethic. Walker has done a nice job with the reps he's gotten recently.
What did Patricia think of the play of Jarrad Davis vs. Arizona?
The second-year linebacker was all over the place making plays. He finished with eight tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack.
Davis is currently playing in a lot of different packages in Patricia's defense, and Sunday was one of his best games of the season.
"He's extremely fast," Patricia said of Davis. "He's versatile, he's explosive. I've just been trying to use all his tools that he has to the best of his ability and to help us win and try to put him in some different positions to try and make it difficult for the offense, but also give him a chance to go out and produce."
Davis showed really good instincts and terrific reactionary speed vs. the Cardinals.
Has Patricia taken on a bigger role with the play calling on defense?
We see him with the call sheet on the sideline, but Patricia said Monday he also has a call sheet on offense and isn't doing anything different than what he's done all year in allowing defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni to make the defensive calls.
The Lions played terrific defense Sunday, and that's been the trend going on more than a month now.
"Coach P does a great job of handling the defense and the organization of it and getting them ready to go and calling the game," Patricia said.
"It's really been my thing from the start. Having coach Pasqualoni and his experience and my trust in him and his background and his work ethic really allows me to be in the other areas of the team that I need to be in. I've really been extremely lucky and blessed that he's here."
With so much talk about the offensive renaissance in the game, is there anything wrong with grinding out a low-scoring game and winning with defense?
Patricia was once a defensive coordinator in this league. This might have been the softball question of the press conference.
"I think everyone has different views on what they think is exciting fun football," he said. "I tend to like the struggle. I like the battle. I like all of it. I think back in the day when I was growing up I think SEC football scores used to be 7-3 and I thought those were exciting. I thought they were great games."
In the end, Patricia doesn't much care how the game goes as long as he comes out on top at the end.
What allowed Zach Zenner to excel Sunday in the four-minute running back role?
It starts with his preparation, according to Patricia. Zenner is ready and willing to do anything and does just about everything at a high level.
"Whatever the situation is he goes out and plays a lot of special teams for us and a lot of different things that can help us win on special teams and also the offensive side of the ball," Patricia said.
Patricia was also quick to point out the nice work by the offensive line, the tight ends and receivers to open some holes on the fourth-quarter touchdown drive where Zenner had 42 rushing yards and a one-yard score to ice the game.