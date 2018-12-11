FILM REVIEW: Breaking down Slay's first pick-six

With Detroit as banged up as they were on offense Sunday, the Lions knew their defense was going to have to play really well in Arizona for the Lions to come away with a win.

Not only did that happen – holding the Cardinals to just three points – but the defense also got into the scoring column with a 67-yard pick-six from Darius Slay in the third quarter.

It was Slay's third interception of the season and first touchdown of his career, and it's the focus of this week's Film Review.

The Cardinals are facing a 3rd and 14 at the Lions' 44-yard line and come out in a shotgun four-wide set with two receivers to the top and two to the bottom with David Johnson as the single back to quarterback Josh Rosen's right.

The Lions counter with their quarter defensive set with four cornerbacks and three safeties (3-1-7 look) and are playing man coverage on the four receivers with two deep safeties helping in the middle of the field and safety Quandre Diggs just off the line of scrimmage spying Johnson.