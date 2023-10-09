KEY QUESTIONS: Is Campbell concerned about Lions' secondary depth after Moseley injury?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Monday a day after his team improved to 4-1 on the season with a 42-24 win over Carolina. Here are the key questions to come from that media session:
What stood out to Campbell after watching the tape of Sunday's game?
Campbell said the defense talked all week about creating takeaways. Getting three of them and then the offense taking advantage and scoring 21 points off them, really stood out to Campbell.
He also said it was a point of emphasis this week on offense to be better coming out of the half. Detroit had three three and outs in their previous four games on their first drive of the second half. Campbell loved that they held the ball for 11 plays and over six minutes and though they didn't score, they flipped the field to start the second half which eventually led to points.
Individually, Campbell mentioned defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson, quarterback Jared Goff, running back David Montgomery, center Frank Ragnow, linebacker Alex Anzalone, cornerback Jerry Jacobs, wide receiver Josh Reynolds, punter Jack Fox, tackle Penei Sewell, running back Craig Reynolds, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and linebacker Anthony Pittman as players who stood out on tape.
What is the update on Emmanuel Moseley's injury?
Campbell confirmed Monday Moseley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on just his second play of the season after rehabbing a torn ACL in his left knee for the past year.
"It's unfortunate," Campbell said. "We just got confirmation on that a little bit ago. I hate it for him and it's frustrating. You put all that work in and then this happens on the other one.
"But just knowing him and the way he works this will sting for a little bit and then he'll go back to work, and he'll come back and be ready to go when the time is right."
Is Campbell worried about the depth in the secondary?
Moseley now joins safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson (torn pectoral muscle) as players in Detroit's revamped secondary to suffer significant injuries early in the season.
"It's a pretty smart group back there," Campbell said. "They've learned how to work with each other. There again having Cam Sutton has helped tremendously. He's a guy we have a lot of faith and a lot of trust in and we can play multiple schemes with him. He's been kind of our steady guy over there."
Campbell said Jerry Jacobs has been playing good ball over the last three games and they have a lot of faith in Will Harris and his ability to play both the slot and on the outside. Having Kerby Joseph, Tracy Walker and Ifeatu Melifonwu at safety gives Campbell a little more ease at that spot.
Overall, Campbell doesn't seem too concerned about his secondary depth right now.
"We do feel like we still have some depth there when those guys have been called to help us out, they've done a good job," he said.
View photos from the Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions Week 5 game at Ford Field on Sunday, Oct. 8 in Detroit, MI.
Will rookie nickel cornerback Brian Branch be ready to play in Tampa Bay?
Campbell said they are still in wait and see mode after Branch missed Sunday's game with an ankle injury.
"Basically, today it looked a little bit better but a couple of things here and there when he moves a certain way going this direction it's still (sore)," Campbell said. "It's just how quick can he heal."
Could a couple players eligible to return from IR be back this week?
Second-year defensive lineman Josh Paschal and undrafted rookie cornerback Khalil Dorsey are eligible to have their 21-day practice windows start and are eligible to play Sunday in Tampa Bay.
Campbell said they are both close to returning to practice with Dorsey probably a little closer than Paschal. We saw both players running and working to the side of practice with trainers at practice last week, which is always a good sign.
"If I was going to pick one it would probably be Dorsey before Paschal, but they are both really, really close," Campbell said.
What does it mean to win with creativity and fun along with toughness and physicality?
Campbell wants a tough, gritty, physical football team, and that's the identity the Lions have built through five games, but they're also a fun and creative team too.
The reverse flea flicker touchdown, the direct snap between the quarterback's legs and consistently going for fourth downs are fun elements to the team offensively. Defensively it's a team that gets after the quarterback and can generate takeaways.
Detroit's starting to earn a reputation as a fun team to watch for football fans across the nation.
"For our players they are used to it," Campbell said. "That's who we are. They understand that's part of our identity.
"We'll always be known in my opinion as a tough team. We should be a tough, physical team on offense, defense and special teams. But if you're just tough and you're just physical and you have no creativity, you're not going to do anything with it."
Campbell said the creativity part of it gives teams a bit of an edge. He used San Francisco as a perfect example as one of the teams in the NFL that plays a physical brand of football but is also creative and innovative, especially offensively in the run and pass game, under head coach Kyle Shanahan.
Campbell would like to be known as a similarly physical and creative football team on both sides of the ball.