KEY QUESTIONS: Is Campbell concerned about Lions' secondary depth after Moseley injury?

What does it mean to win with creativity and fun along with toughness and physicality?

Campbell wants a tough, gritty, physical football team, and that's the identity the Lions have built through five games, but they're also a fun and creative team too.

The reverse flea flicker touchdown, the direct snap between the quarterback's legs and consistently going for fourth downs are fun elements to the team offensively. Defensively it's a team that gets after the quarterback and can generate takeaways.

Detroit's starting to earn a reputation as a fun team to watch for football fans across the nation.

"For our players they are used to it," Campbell said. "That's who we are. They understand that's part of our identity.

"We'll always be known in my opinion as a tough team. We should be a tough, physical team on offense, defense and special teams. But if you're just tough and you're just physical and you have no creativity, you're not going to do anything with it."

Campbell said the creativity part of it gives teams a bit of an edge. He used San Francisco as a perfect example as one of the teams in the NFL that plays a physical brand of football but is also creative and innovative, especially offensively in the run and pass game, under head coach Kyle Shanahan.