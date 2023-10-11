TWENTYMAN: 5 standout Lions through first 5 weeks

4. TACKLE PENEI SEWELL

It's wild to think that Sewell turned just turned 23 years old on Monday. He's already been to a Pro Bowl and is currently the fourth highest graded tackle in football by PFF (regardless of side) among tackles who have played at least three games this season.

In five games playing both left and right tackle, Sewell has allowed two total hurries with no sacks or quarterback hits on 175 pass block reps. Sewell is well on his way to earning his second Pro Bowl nod as one of the most complete and athletic tackles in the game.

5. TIGHT END SAM LAPORTA

The tight end position isn't an easy one to transition into at the NFL level from college, which is why we don't see a lot of first-year tight ends tear up the league statistically. Then there's LaPorta. He's just the second tight end in NFL history and the first since 1975 to total at least 275 receiving yards and three touchdowns through the first five games of his career.