NFC NORTH: Where all four teams stand halfway through the season

We've reached Week 10 and the midway point of the NFL season for most clubs. The pecking order in the NFC North has been clearly established up to this point with Green Bay having a three and a half game lead over Minnesota.

This week's NFC North column serves as a midseason report for each of the four teams in the division:

GREEN BAY

Record: 7-2

Wins: Detroit (35-17), San Francisco (30-28), Pittsburgh (27-17), Cincinnati (25-22), Chicago (24-14), Washington (24-10), Arizona (24-21)

Losses: New Orleans (38-3), Kansas City (13-7)

Remaining schedule: vs. Seattle (3-5), at Minnesota (3-5), vs. Los Angeles Rams (7-2), bye, vs. Chicago (3-5), at Baltimore (6-2), vs. Cleveland (5-4), vs. Minnesota (3-5), at Detroit (0-8)

Record of remaining opponents: 30-36

What went right first half: Green Bay's defense has played pretty well all season long and doesn't get enough credit for how complete a unit they are. They've held opponents under 20 points in five contests this year and their 180 points allowed on the year ranks eighth best in the NFL.

What needs to get better: The Packers would likely be 8-1 if Aaron Rodgers had played last Sunday, given the Packers' defense held Kansas City to just 13 points and backup quarterback Jordan Love couldn't do much offensively as the Packers scored just seven points.