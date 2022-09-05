Lions place G Halapoulivaati Vaitai on Reserve/Injured

Vaitai, a big free-agent acquisition by the team in 2020 after beginning his career in Philadelphia, made the move from tackle to guard in Detroit and started 15 games at right guard in 2021.

This is not ideal for the Lions heading into a Week 1 matchup against a really strong Philadelphia Eagles defensive line. The Lions could opt to start backup guards Logan Stenberg or Tommy Kraemer, or even potentially backup center/guard Evan Brown in Vaitai's place.

Teams are allowed to return a maximum of eight players from IR during the season, and players are eligible to return from IR after four games have elapsed since being placed on the list. That would put Vaitai's earliest return possibility Week 5 in New England.