TWENTYMAN: What to expect from Lions' offense as regular season nears

"What schemes do we lean on when it's really time to get to the gritty of it?" Johnson said. "And so, the beauty about our offensive line, they are smart, they've been around, they've played for a while now, and so we're able to do a lot of different things with them.

"And they're able to adjust on the fly really quickly as well. So, from a run game perspective we'll be able to be multiple, and then in pass protection, hopefully we'll be able to get more receivers out on routes and not have to stick in the seven-man protection world."