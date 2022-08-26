TIM AND MIKE: August 26 practice observations

All 22 view: Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant can always be spotted at practice coaching way behind his defensive back group during team periods or 7-on-7s. He does it so he can get a full view of all his defensive backs. He's coaching five guys spread sideline to sideline on most plays. I asked Pleasant coming off the field Friday why he loves that vantage point so much. He said it allows him to see all five of his players in real time, but it also gives him a great view of the run fits on defense, which a coach can't see from the sideline. – Tim Twentyman