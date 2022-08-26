TIM AND MIKE: August 26 practice observations

Aug 26, 2022 at 02:00 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

All 22 view: Defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant can always be spotted at practice coaching way behind his defensive back group during team periods or 7-on-7s. He does it so he can get a full view of all his defensive backs. He's coaching five guys spread sideline to sideline on most plays. I asked Pleasant coming off the field Friday why he loves that vantage point so much. He said it allows him to see all five of his players in real time, but it also gives him a great view of the run fits on defense, which a coach can't see from the sideline. – Tim Twentyman

Practice tempo: Offensive tackle Taylor Decker said earlier in the week how much he respects defensive lineman Charles Harris for the way he goes all out in practice every day. They're matched up against each other every day. Friday's practice was without pads, which lowered the tempo somewhat, but Decker and Harris still had their usual good workout when matched up. – Mike O'Hara

Core special teams: The Lions have to cut down from 80 players to an initial 53 on Tuesday, but those decisions will go beyond just the offensive and defensive decisions, with special teams playing a key role in some final decisions. Watching the Lions do special teams periods on Friday, players like Anthony Pittman, Josh Woods, Chris Board and Bobby Price are on all four teams. Those roles aren't easily replaceable. – Tim Twentyman

Chat session: Running back Jamaal Williams has a warm, outgoing personality, so it wasn't a surprise that he stopped during a break in practice to chat on the sideline with Sheila Hamp, principal owner and chairman of the Detroit Lions. It was obvious both enjoyed the exchange. – Mike O'Hara

Still got it: The team was going through skeleton drills early in practice, walking through some Pittsburgh prep. Former All-Pro linebacker and current special assistant to President/CEO and Chairperson, Chris Spielman, hopped into a scout-team linebacker spot and still looks the part, though he's probably a couple steps slower at age 56. – Tim Twentyman

Tip drill: Rookie safety Kerby Joseph ended practice with a nice interception where he reached back behind his body with his right hand and tipped the ball up and forward in front of him to secure it with both hands. Joseph has gotten his hands on a few footballs over the last week or so. – Tim Twentyman

Helping hand: Not that they really needed it, but wide receiver Kalif Raymond extended his hand to help three teammates get to their feet after they'd finished their warmups. Every little bit is appreciated. – Mike O'Hara

Big game for Cephus: Veteran wide receiver Quintez Cephus is fighting for one of the reserve receiver roles. Cephus hasn't played in the preseason yet because of a left leg injury suffered early in camp. He worked into some of the joint practices in Indianapolis, but Sunday's game will be big for him to show he's close to regular-season form. – Tim Twentyman

