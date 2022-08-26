Barnes elevating his game as competition for starting jobs heats up

One of the things that has elevated Rodriguez to first-team reps over the last couple weeks is his understanding of the game and his quick diagnosis of what's happening in front of him, which is pretty uncanny for young player. He's just always had to fight the perception of being undersized at 5-foot-11 and 230 pounds.

With Barnes, he's got the size (6-0, 238), speed and explosiveness that is ideal for the position. It's just getting him to a point where the game slows down because he knows what he's looking for, diagnoses it quickly, and goes and destroys it.

Barnes said he and Sheppard have been working a lot on that aspect of his game.