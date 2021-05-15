TWENTYMAN: Top rookies Lions will face in 2021

2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati

Drafted: No. 5 overall

Chase bio: Chase put up 1,780 yards and 20 scores with a 21.2-yard average per reception as Burrow's favorite target in the Tigers' run to a national title in 2019. Eight of those touchdown catches went for 50-plus yards. Burrow and Chase reunite this season in Cincinnati.

How it affects Lions: Detroit's revamped secondary will get a good midseason test from Burrow, Chase and the rest of the Bengals' receiving weapons. Could Chase have the same impact as a rookie as former LSU teammate and current Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had last year when he caught 88 passes for 1,400 yards in 2020?

When Lions face him: Week 6, Oct. 17, vs. Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

3. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver

Drafted: No. 9 overall

Surtain bio: Recorded 23 passes defended, three interceptions and three forced fumbles over the last two seasons and allowed only four touchdowns and a 46.1 completion percentage on throws into his coverage in 41 career games. He was the top rated college cornerback by Pro Football Focus last season and was also voted a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.

How it affects Lions: One lingering question still surrounding the Lions heading into the season is just how good their receiving corps can be. There isn't a true No. 1 receiver in Detroit, but they have a nice mix of veteran experience and young talent they hope can become a solid and consistent unit overall.

When Lions face him: Week 14, Dec. 12, at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

4. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia

Drafted: No. 10 overall

Smith bio: Last year's Heisman Trophy winner finished the season with 117 receptions for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns for the national champion Crimson Tide. Smith also holds the SEC and Alabama career records for receiving touchdowns (46) and receiving yards (3,965).

How it affects Lions: The Lions will get a look this season at three of the top four pass catchers taken in this year's draft, which will be a good test for Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye, Tracy Walker and the rest of Detroit's secondary.