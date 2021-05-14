5 things to watch: Rookie minicamp

The Lions rookie draft picks, undrafted free agents and tryout players are in Allen Park this weekend for the start of Detroit's three-day rookie minicamp.

Detroit's No. 1 draft pick, Penei Sewell, will not be in town this week after a positive COVID-19 test, but the rest of Detroit's rookies are expected to be at the team's Allen Park training facility this weekend.

Select media members will be able to get a look at Sunday's practice.

Here are five things to look out for during the weekend:

1. Schemes take shape

There's been a lot of guesswork on what Detroit's offense and defense will look like under the new schemes of offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This weekend we start to get our first looks.