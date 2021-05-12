TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the Lions' 2021 schedule

Week 13, Dec. 5, vs. Minnesota, 1 p.m.

The Lions get a mini bye week following their Thursday game the week prior as they get ready to host back-to-back division home games Week 12 & 13 with Kirk Cousins and the Vikings coming to town this week. We're getting into the stretch run of the season with the calendar flipped to December. If the Lions are going to make noise in the NFC North in 2021, beating division opponents, especially at home, is a must.

Week 14, Dec. 12, at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

There's maybe a slight chance for snow in mid and late-November games in Cleveland and Pittsburgh, but the likelihood of seeing snow ramps up in mid-December in Denver. The Broncos won the last matchup between these two teams in Denver, 27-17, in 2019. The Broncos hold a 8-5 overall series lead over Detroit. The Lions' last win in Denver came in 2011 with a 45-10 victory.

Week 15, Dec. 19, vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

It's starting to seem like Arizona and Detroit are in the same division with how frequently the two have faced one another in recent years. In fact, this year will be the fifth straight meeting between the two clubs and their ninth meeting in the last 10 seasons.

The Cardinals are the last of five teams the Lions will face this season whose defense ranked in the Top 10 against the pass last year.

Week 16, Dec. 26, at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Another matchup of first-year head coaches between Campbell and Atlanta's Arthur Smith. The Falcons won the last matchup in Detroit, 30-26, in 2017, but the Lions beat the Falcons in Atlanta Week 7 last season. Detroit holds a 24-13 all-time series edge over the Falcons.

This will be Detroit's first look at tight end Kyle Pitts, who was drafted No. 4 overall by the Falcons this offseason. Hockenson, Detroit's Pro Bowl tight end, caught the game-winning touchdown in the final moments for Detroit in last year's Lions victory.

Week 17, Jan 2, at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

It's a late season, west-coast road trip for the Lions to one of the more difficult places to play in the league. The Seahawks' defense was top five against the run last year, and Russell Wilson and the Seahawks' offense are usually one of the better units in the league.

Detroit last played in Seattle in 2016 in the Wildcard Playoffs and lost, 26-6. The Lions have lost six of their last seven games against the Seahawks. Detroit last won in Seattle in 1999.

Week 18, Jan 9, vs. Green Bay 1 p.m.