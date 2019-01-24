TWENTYMAN: Senior Bowl slot receivers who could interest Lions

Andy Isabella, a former high school track star in Ohio, might be the fastest player here at the Senior Bowl. He ran 10.5-seconds in the 100-yard dash in high school and said he's been timed in the 4.2's (hand time) in the 40-yard dash. He'll be really disappointed if he doesn't time under 4.4 seconds in the 40-yard dash at the Combine later next month.

"I like this Isabella," North Team head coach and Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said Tuesday.

Isabella caught 102 passes for UMass last season for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was also a 1,000-yard receiver in 2017, with 10 touchdowns.

He gets the opportunity this week to showcase his ability against Power 5 conference competition, though he did catch 15 passes for 219 yards and two scores in a game against Georgia this past year.

"I think it's the explosiveness I bring," the 5-foot-8, 186-pound Isabella said of what he can add to an NFL team. "I think I can do it all. I think I have the quickness to play the slot and I think I have the explosiveness to play outside."