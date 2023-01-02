Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions win, defeat Chicago Bears 41-10 | Week 17 postgame breakdown

In this postgame episode of Twentyman in the Huddle presented by Microsoft, Tim Twentyman and producer PJ Clark break down the Detroit Lions' 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. The two discuss the high-scoring win, as the Lions sent the fans at Ford Field home happy for the final time this season in the home finale. They talk through D’Andre Swift's bounce back game, Jared Goff's mistake-free performance and hit on the production from rookie defensive linemen James Houston, Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal. After touching on Jameson Williams' 40-yard carry and another 100-yard rushing game from Jamaal Williams, Tim and PJ preview next week's pivotal, possible-playoff matchup at Lambeau Field between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Check back after every Detroit Lions game for Tim's instant reaction, analysis and postgame sound from players and Dan Campbell.