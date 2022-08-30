TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

Today is the day every general manager and head coach around the NFL hate. It's roster cut-down day, and Detroit has pared their roster down to an initial 53.

It's important to note this is an initial 53-man roster because more moves could be on the horizon throughout the week as players become available around the league.

"This is the toughest time of the year," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said this week. "We're at 80 and we have to get to 53 and that is the worst part of this job – one of the worst parts. It's hard. These guys have given everything they had. They laid it on the line and done everything that you asked and for some of these guys it's not going to work out and it's hard."

Detroit can begin building their 16-man practice squad starting Wednesday.

Here is the breakdown of the initial 53:

QUARTERBACK (2)

On the roster: Jared Goff, David Blough

Missing cut: Tim Boyle