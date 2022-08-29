TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

Aug 29, 2022 at 12:04 AM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Backup QB: Lions head coach Dan Campbell said he left Sunday's game with "clarity" about the backup quarterback job, but wouldn't elaborate. David Blough outplayed Tim Boyle in Pittsburgh but neither was able to put the offense in a position to score points. I wouldn't be surprised if Lions general manager Brad Holmes takes a long look at the quarterback position on the waiver wire starting Wednesday. The Lions have the No. 2 claiming position behind the Jacksonville Jaguars. – Tim Twentyman

Rarity: One of the strangest notes on a strange day for the Lions' offense read like this: Pass 14 drop. Translated, it means wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is one of the Lions' most sure-handed receivers, dropped a pass on the third play of the game. On four other targets he had three catches for 34 yards, with a long reception of 18 yards. – Mike O'Hara

Lions at Steelers Preseason Week 3 photos

View photos from the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Detroit Lions Preseason Week 3 game at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 28 in Pittsburgh, PA.

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 35

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 35

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 35

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 35

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 35

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 35

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 35

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) warms up before a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Shepphard during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 35

Detroit Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Shepphard during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 35

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 35

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 35

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 35

Detroit Lions quarterback Tim Boyle (12) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 35

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 35

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 35

Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 35

Detroit Lions running back Justin Jackson (42) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 35

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), and Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 35

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) blocks a field goal during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 35

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) blocks a field goal during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) celebrate after a blocked field goal during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 35

Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40), Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41), Detroit Lions cornerback Bobby Price (27), and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2) celebrate after a blocked field goal during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 35

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62), and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 35

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31), Detroit Lions defensive lineman John Cominsky (79), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (62), and Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 35

Detroit Lions cornerback Saivion Smith (19), Detroit Lions linebacker Jarrad Davis (40), and Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Maurice Alexander (15) during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 35

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) catches a touchdown during a NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, PA. (Josh Mandujano & Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
O-line struggles: It's one half. One half of a preseason game, I might add, but it was a little disappointing to see the Lions' starting o-line struggle to create running lanes and move the Steelers' defensive front. Granted, it's a good Steelers front, but the Lions are expected to be one of the better offensive line units in the NFL. Taylor Decker and Jonah Jackson were flagged for holding, Boyle and Blough were each sacked once, and the Lions rushed for just 38 yards while that unit was in the game. – Tim Twentyman

On the run: Competition might have gotten tighter for the backup running backs behind the top two of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams. Justin Jackson had eight carries for 44 yards. Craig Reynolds had six carriers for 31 yards. And Jermar Jefferson had six for 28, with a long run of 27 yards.– Mike O'Hara

NASCAR package: The speed package has a chance to cause some havoc on opposing offenses. It's when the Lions move their bigger rush ends, like Aidan Hutchinson and John Cominsky inside at the three technique and have Charles Harris, Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara (when healthy) on the edge. It resulted in a sack Sunday on Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, when Hutchinson and Harris met at the quarterback. It's been pretty disruptive in training camp, and was successful in the joint practices against the Colts' first-team offense. Expect to see a lot more of it moving forward. – Tim Twentyman

Nickel decision: Head coach Dan Campbell and Co. seem to have a pretty tough decision to make when it comes to their starting nickel cornerback spot between AJ Parker, Mike Hughes and rookie Chase Lucas. All three played in the first half with the starters. It will be interesting to see who emerges on the first depth chart before the Week 1 opener. Campbell admitted after the game it's a close competition. – Tim Twentyman

