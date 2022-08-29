TIM AND MIKE: Preseason Week 3 observations

O-line struggles: It's one half. One half of a preseason game, I might add, but it was a little disappointing to see the Lions' starting o-line struggle to create running lanes and move the Steelers' defensive front. Granted, it's a good Steelers front, but the Lions are expected to be one of the better offensive line units in the NFL. Taylor Decker and Jonah Jackson were flagged for holding, Boyle and Blough were each sacked once, and the Lions rushed for just 38 yards while that unit was in the game. – Tim Twentyman