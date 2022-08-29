How to watch and stream HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS: Episode 4

The fourth episode of HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS will be live on Tuesday, August 30. The 17th season of the HBO show will take fans inside the Lions' facility in Allen Park for a five episode run. Here's everything you need to know in order to tune in for Episode 4.
How to watch and stream:
HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE DETROIT LIONS can be watched with an HBO subscription or streamed on HBO Max.
When episodes air:
Episodes will air on HBO at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday nights. The five episode season began on August 9 and will end with the finale on September 6. The episodes will also be found on HBO Max at the same time.
Highlights from last week's episode:
- Episode 3 was full of content from the team's joint practices in Indianapolis. As always, running back Jamaal Williams showed why he's able to make friends wherever the Lions go.
- Before the team left Detroit, they were treated to yet another rookie talent show, this time from wide receiver Kalil Pimpleton. The Central Michigan alum pulled out some juggling tricks that made his teammates lose their minds!
- Episode 3 contained plenty of game footage from Detroit's win against the Colts in Week 2 of the preseason. Assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley set the tone for the game with his emphatic locker room speech.
What to watch for on Tuesday night:
- As seen on the CBS broadcast during Sunday's preseason game, Episode 4 of HARD KNOCKS is set to feature the Lions' players-only practice from last Monday. Head coach Dan Campbell was the only member of the coaching staff to be on the field with the team, as leaders such as Tracy Walker and Frank Ragnow ran their position groups through the day's drills.
- The HARD KNOCKS crew was out in full force for the Lions' evening practice on Tuesday, Aug. 23. As the sun begins to set on the preseason and the Lions' time on the show, could we see some golden hour highlights? Either way - our own Lions video team has you covered as well!
- With the Lions traveling to Acrisure Stadium to round out the preseason, HARD KNOCKS will surely have a behind-the-scenes look at Sunday's game against the Steelers. As roster and position battles begin to come to a head, featured players such as rookie linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, quarterback David Blough and rookie tackle Obinna Eze could see more screen time in the penultimate episode of this season.
DetroitLions.com:
Be sure to check out DetroitLions.com after watching the show for Tim Twentyman's 10 takeaways and continued in-depth Detroit Lions coverage.
Detroit Lions Mobile App:
Fans can download the Detroit Lions Mobile App for news, photos, podcasts and more surrounding 2022 Detroit Lions Training Camp.