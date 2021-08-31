TWENTYMAN: Breaking down the initial 53-man roster

Here is the breakdown of the initial 53:

QUARTERBACK (3)

On the roster: Jared Goff, Tim Boyle, David Blough

Missing cut: None

Twentyman: It's not all that surprising the Lions have opted to keep three quarterbacks on the initial 53. Boyle was signed in the offseason to be the backup behind Goff, but credit Blough for making it a tough competition throughout training camp and the preseason. Blough earned a spot on the roster. Unfortunately, Boyle suffered a broken thumb in the preseason finale and will miss some time. How much time will depend on if he heads to IR or not. Expect Blough to be the backup Week 1 vs. San Francisco.

RUNNING BACK (5)

On the roster: D'Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Godwin Igwebuike, Jason Cabinda (FB)

Missing cut: Craig Reynolds, Dedrick Mills

Twentyman: It was a close competition throughout camp for the third running back spot behind Swift and Williams, but Jefferson seems to have won the job with a really steady camp and a good last preseason game. He showed some versatility too, with an ability to make plays in the passing game, which might have separated him from the pack a little bit. Igwebuike made the switch from safety to running back and really worked at it, earning himself a roster spot with his tough running style and ability to play special teams. Reynolds and Mills could be practice squad candidates.

WIDE RECEIVER (6)

On the roster: Tyrell Williams, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus, Trinity Benson (trade w/ Denver), Tom Kennedy

Missing cut: Breshad Perriman, Victor Bolden, Damion Ratley, Javon McKinley, Geronimo Allison, Sage Surratt