Lions acquire WR Trinity Benson via trade with Denver Broncos

Aug 31, 2021 at 12:53 PM

Allen Park, Mich.— The Detroit Lions announced today that they have acquired WR Trinity Benson (physical pending) and a 2023 sixth-round draft selection via trade from the Denver Broncos in exchange for two 2022 draft selections (fifth and seventh round). Additional trade terms were not disclosed.

Benson comes to Detroit after spending the first two seasons of his career (2019-20) on the Broncos' practice squad. He originally entered the NFL by signing with Denver as an undrafted free agent on April 30, 2019.

Benson played collegiately at East Central University where he appeared in 43 games and recorded 133 receptions for 1,700 yards (12.8 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. He also returned 35 kickoffs for 642 yards (18.3 avg.), earning All-Great American Conference honors following his final two seasons.

