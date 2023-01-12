TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 28 free agents

Jan 12, 2023 at 07:54 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (18)

1. Linebacker Alex Anzalone

2022 stats: 125 tackles (77 solo), 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, 1 INT, 6 PD, 1 FR

Twentyman: The heart and soul of the Lions' defense had his best season as a professional. He wears the green dot and is responsible for getting everyone on defense into the right checks and the right spots. He's a Dan Campbell guy and a terrific leader.

2. Kicker Michael Badgley

2022 stats: 20-for-24 on field goals; 33-for-33 on extra points

Twentyman: Badgley replaced Austin Seibert after three games and brought some stability to the kicker position. He doesn't have a big leg, but he made some big kicks for the Lions over the course of 12 games.

3. Linebacker Chris Board

2022 stats: 21 tackles (17 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FF

Twentyman: A core special teamer and third-down specialist in Aaron Glenn's defense this past season. Board can wear a lot of different hats for a team.

4. Center/guard Evan Brown

2022 stats: 14 games (12 starts), 2 sacks allowed, 4 penalties

Twentyman: Brown has proven over the last two seasons that he can play center and guard at a pretty high level. There's real value in a player like that, and he'll get some interest in free agency as a versatile interior offensive lineman.

5. Defensive lineman Austin Bryant

2022 stats: 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 PD

Twentyman: Bryant was inactive most of the second half of the season after rookie James Houston was activated from the practice squad. Bryant just didn't have the same impact he did last year when recorded 4.5 sacks.

6. Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs

2022 stats: 46 tackles (21 solo), 1 sack, 10 QBH, 2 PD, 1 FF

Twentyman: Buggs found a home in Detroit and immediately became a leader on defense. He's stout in the middle with some pass-rush prowess and certainly fits everything a Glenn defense wants to be about.

7. Wide receiver DJ Chark

2022 stats: 30 receptions, 502 yards (16.7 average), 3 TD

Twentyman: Chark missed a stretch of six games early in the year because of an ankle injury. It's no coincidence the Lions' offense really took off the second half of the season once Chark returned. He's a terrific deep threat and 50-50 ball receiver.

8. Defensive lineman John Cominsky

2022 stats: 30 tackles (18 solo), 5 TFL, 4 sacks, 12 QBH, 3 PD, 1 FF

Twentyman: He's one of those glue guys that every good roster needs. He does a lot of the dirty work that makes everyone around him better, but still manages to be productive himself. There's a reason eight teams tried to claim him when he was released by Atlanta before the season began.

9. Safety DeShon Elliott

2022 stats: 96 tackles (73 solo), 5 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 INT, 3 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR

Twentyman: Elliott became an important part of Detroit's secondary after Tracy Walker was lost for the season in Week 3. Elliott is a good tackler and didn't allow a touchdown in his coverage area all season long.

10. Cornerback Will Harris

2022 stats: 57 tackles (44 solo), 2 TFL, 1 QBH, 4 PD, 1FF, 1 FR

Twentyman: Harris made the move from safety to slot corner and had his ups and downs. Opponents completed 70.7 percent of their passes throwing at him with a 107.1 passer rating and three touchdowns. He should only get better the more he plays in the slot.

11. Cornerback Mike Hughes

2022 stats: 51 tackles (35 solo), 3 TFL, 2 QBH, 1 PD

Twentyman: Hughes played in 16 games and by the end of the year was playing a pretty big role at one of the outside cornerback spots opposite Jerry Jacobs. The five-year veteran allowed four touchdowns on the season and a 75 percent completion percentage on passes thrown his way.

12. Running back Justin Jackson

2022 stats: 42 rushes, 170 yards (4.0 avg), 1 TD; 12 receptions, 101 yards (8.4 avg), 1 TD; 23 kick returns, 613 yards (26.7 avg).

Twentyman: Jackson was able to step right into the third running back role when Craig Reynolds was injured (ribs) and proved to be a versatile player in the backfield. His kick return average was the second best in the NFL.

13. Safety C.J. Moore

2022 stats: 12 tackles (7 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FR

Twentyman: Moore is one of the better special teams players in the NFL and has the ability to step in and play some safety if needed.

14. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

2022 stats: 44 tackles (36 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 1 FR

Twentyman: It was a disappointing season for Oruwariye after finishing third in the NFL with six interceptions in 2021. Oruwariye lost his starting spot after opposing passers had a 130.6 rating with four touchdowns when throwing at him this season.

15. Tackle Dan Skipper

2022 stats: 16 games (5 starts), 4 sacks allowed, 1 penalty

Twentyman: Skipper was a great story early in the year when he was pressed into starting duty Week 2 vs. Washington and played well in a Lions win. He can play tackle or guard.

16. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld

2022 stats: 2 games played, no pass attempts

Twentyman: Sudfeld was called upon a couple times this year to hand the ball off or take a knee late. When the starter plays as well as Goff did this season that's also a reflection on the backup and his ability to be a sounding board in the QB room along with the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

17. Running back Jamaal Williams

2022 stats: 262 rushes, 1,066 yards (4.1 avg), 17 TD; 12 receptions, 73 yards (6.1 avg)

Twentyman: Williams had a breakout season in his sixth year in the league. He was an emotional leader on offense and among the most beloved guys in the locker room by both teammates and coaches. He broke Barry Sanders' franchise record for touchdowns in a season.

18. Linebacker Josh Woods

2022 stats: 14 tackles (10 solo)

Twentyman: Woods' 14 special teams tackles were the fifth most in the NFL and led the Lions. He's simply one of the best cover guys on special teams in the league.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (3)

1. Tackle Matt Nelson

2022 stats: 11 games, 0 sacks allowed, 2 penalties

Twentyman: Nelson started 11 games at tackle last year and was used as a swing tackle in 11 games this season.

2. Guard Ross Pierschbacher

2022 stats: 3 games, 0 sacks allowed, 0 penalties

Twentyman: A reserve guard who's played for Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit over the last four seasons.

3. Cornerback Bobby Price

2022 stats: 4 tackles (3 solo), 3 PD

Twentyman: A versatile defender and really good gunner on special teams, Price only played in five games this season after suffering a knee injury Week 5 in New England.

Best Detroit Lions photos of 2022 season

View the best photos of the 2022 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 60

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrating with fans after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrating with fans after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) giving his mother the ball after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) giving his mother the ball after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 60

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) with Fans during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) with Fans during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 60

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 60

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 60

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Touchdown celebration with Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 60

Touchdown celebration with Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 60

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 60

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins\, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins\, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 60

Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 60

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
55 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrating a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrating a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS (7)

1. Long snapper Scott Daly

2022 stats: 17 games (0 starts), 1 penalty

Twentyman: Daly went unnoticed pretty much all season long. When it comes to long snappers, that's a good thing. They only ever get headlines when things go bad. Daly was solid snapping the football all year.

2. Defensive lineman Benito Jones

2022 stats: 16 tackles (8 solo), 4 QBH, 1.5 sacks, 2 PD

Twentyman: Jones played in all 17 games for the Lions as a productive rotation defensive tackle.

3. Guard Tommy Kraemer

2022 stats: Did not play

Twentyman: Kraemer suffered a back injury in the final preseason game and missed all of the 2022 season. He played in nine games last season with three starts and played pretty well.

4. Linebacker Anthony Pittman

2022 stats: 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 QBH, 1 FF

Twentyman: Another core special teams player, Pittman also saw some brief action on defense as an on-the-ball rusher. Campbell values special teams and versatile players like Pittman.

5. Running back Craig Reynolds

2022 stats: 23 rushes, 102 yards (4.4 avg); 9 receptions, 116 yards (12.9)

Twentyman: Reynolds is a really steady backup running back with kick return abilities. He showed last year when pressed into duty he can be a productive back rushing for 112 yards in the win over Arizona.

6. Tight end Brock Wright

2022 stats: 18 receptions, 216 yards (12.0 avg), 4 TD

Twentyman: Wright was asked to play a much bigger role when the team traded T.J. Hockenson at the deadline. He was up for the task. He had the game-winning touchdown against the Jets Week 15 and proved to be a reliable receiver and steady blocker in the run game.

7. Tight end Shane Zylstra

2022 stats: 11 receptions, 60 yards (5.5 avg), 4 TD; 2 kick returns, 46 yards (23.0 avg)

Twentyman: Like Wright, Zylstra saw his role increase the second half of the season. He had a three-touchdown game in the loss to Carolina Week 16 and finished with four touchdowns on the year.

news

Holmes, Lions excited to see what Jameson Williams can do in 2023

Count GM Brad Holmes and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown among those excited to see what rookie WR Jameson Williams can do in 2023.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How will increased cap space affect Holmes' free agency approach this offseason?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes postseason press conference.

news

Sewell already looking forward to next season

The Detroit Lions' 2022 season has just ended, but tackle Penei Sewell is already looking forward to the next one.

news

Campbell: Goff a 'perfect fit' for Detroit Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday he thinks quarterback Jared Goff is a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions.

news

TIM AND MIKE: Week 18 observations

Tim Twentyman and Mike O'Hara share their observations from the Detroit Lions' Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

NOTEBOOK: Jamaal Williams breaks Barry Sanders' franchise rushing TD record

Tim Twentyman covers all the news from the Detroit Lions' 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

Lions 2023 opponents set

The Detroit Lions' opponents are now set for the 2023 season.

news

Lions 2023 first-round draft picks set

The Detroit Lions' victory over the Green Bay Packers Sunday has locked in their draft position for the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

RECAP: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman recaps the Detroit Lions' 20-16 victory over the Green Bay Packers.

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.

news

5 things to watch: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Sunday's Lions-Packers matchup.

