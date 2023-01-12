TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 28 free agents

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (18)
1. Linebacker Alex Anzalone
2022 stats: 125 tackles (77 solo), 7 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 7 QB hits, 1 INT, 6 PD, 1 FR
Twentyman: The heart and soul of the Lions' defense had his best season as a professional. He wears the green dot and is responsible for getting everyone on defense into the right checks and the right spots. He's a Dan Campbell guy and a terrific leader.
2. Kicker Michael Badgley
2022 stats: 20-for-24 on field goals; 33-for-33 on extra points
Twentyman: Badgley replaced Austin Seibert after three games and brought some stability to the kicker position. He doesn't have a big leg, but he made some big kicks for the Lions over the course of 12 games.
3. Linebacker Chris Board
2022 stats: 21 tackles (17 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FF
Twentyman: A core special teamer and third-down specialist in Aaron Glenn's defense this past season. Board can wear a lot of different hats for a team.
4. Center/guard Evan Brown
2022 stats: 14 games (12 starts), 2 sacks allowed, 4 penalties
Twentyman: Brown has proven over the last two seasons that he can play center and guard at a pretty high level. There's real value in a player like that, and he'll get some interest in free agency as a versatile interior offensive lineman.
5. Defensive lineman Austin Bryant
2022 stats: 9 tackles (7 solo), 1 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 PD
Twentyman: Bryant was inactive most of the second half of the season after rookie James Houston was activated from the practice squad. Bryant just didn't have the same impact he did last year when recorded 4.5 sacks.
6. Defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs
2022 stats: 46 tackles (21 solo), 1 sack, 10 QBH, 2 PD, 1 FF
Twentyman: Buggs found a home in Detroit and immediately became a leader on defense. He's stout in the middle with some pass-rush prowess and certainly fits everything a Glenn defense wants to be about.
7. Wide receiver DJ Chark
2022 stats: 30 receptions, 502 yards (16.7 average), 3 TD
Twentyman: Chark missed a stretch of six games early in the year because of an ankle injury. It's no coincidence the Lions' offense really took off the second half of the season once Chark returned. He's a terrific deep threat and 50-50 ball receiver.
8. Defensive lineman John Cominsky
2022 stats: 30 tackles (18 solo), 5 TFL, 4 sacks, 12 QBH, 3 PD, 1 FF
Twentyman: He's one of those glue guys that every good roster needs. He does a lot of the dirty work that makes everyone around him better, but still manages to be productive himself. There's a reason eight teams tried to claim him when he was released by Atlanta before the season began.
9. Safety DeShon Elliott
2022 stats: 96 tackles (73 solo), 5 TFL, 3 QBH, 1 INT, 3 PD, 1 FF, 1 FR
Twentyman: Elliott became an important part of Detroit's secondary after Tracy Walker was lost for the season in Week 3. Elliott is a good tackler and didn't allow a touchdown in his coverage area all season long.
10. Cornerback Will Harris
2022 stats: 57 tackles (44 solo), 2 TFL, 1 QBH, 4 PD, 1FF, 1 FR
Twentyman: Harris made the move from safety to slot corner and had his ups and downs. Opponents completed 70.7 percent of their passes throwing at him with a 107.1 passer rating and three touchdowns. He should only get better the more he plays in the slot.
11. Cornerback Mike Hughes
2022 stats: 51 tackles (35 solo), 3 TFL, 2 QBH, 1 PD
Twentyman: Hughes played in 16 games and by the end of the year was playing a pretty big role at one of the outside cornerback spots opposite Jerry Jacobs. The five-year veteran allowed four touchdowns on the season and a 75 percent completion percentage on passes thrown his way.
12. Running back Justin Jackson
2022 stats: 42 rushes, 170 yards (4.0 avg), 1 TD; 12 receptions, 101 yards (8.4 avg), 1 TD; 23 kick returns, 613 yards (26.7 avg).
Twentyman: Jackson was able to step right into the third running back role when Craig Reynolds was injured (ribs) and proved to be a versatile player in the backfield. His kick return average was the second best in the NFL.
13. Safety C.J. Moore
2022 stats: 12 tackles (7 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FR
Twentyman: Moore is one of the better special teams players in the NFL and has the ability to step in and play some safety if needed.
14. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye
2022 stats: 44 tackles (36 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 1 FR
Twentyman: It was a disappointing season for Oruwariye after finishing third in the NFL with six interceptions in 2021. Oruwariye lost his starting spot after opposing passers had a 130.6 rating with four touchdowns when throwing at him this season.
15. Tackle Dan Skipper
2022 stats: 16 games (5 starts), 4 sacks allowed, 1 penalty
Twentyman: Skipper was a great story early in the year when he was pressed into starting duty Week 2 vs. Washington and played well in a Lions win. He can play tackle or guard.
16. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld
2022 stats: 2 games played, no pass attempts
Twentyman: Sudfeld was called upon a couple times this year to hand the ball off or take a knee late. When the starter plays as well as Goff did this season that's also a reflection on the backup and his ability to be a sounding board in the QB room along with the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
17. Running back Jamaal Williams
2022 stats: 262 rushes, 1,066 yards (4.1 avg), 17 TD; 12 receptions, 73 yards (6.1 avg)
Twentyman: Williams had a breakout season in his sixth year in the league. He was an emotional leader on offense and among the most beloved guys in the locker room by both teammates and coaches. He broke Barry Sanders' franchise record for touchdowns in a season.
18. Linebacker Josh Woods
2022 stats: 14 tackles (10 solo)
Twentyman: Woods' 14 special teams tackles were the fifth most in the NFL and led the Lions. He's simply one of the best cover guys on special teams in the league.
RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS (3)
1. Tackle Matt Nelson
2022 stats: 11 games, 0 sacks allowed, 2 penalties
Twentyman: Nelson started 11 games at tackle last year and was used as a swing tackle in 11 games this season.
2. Guard Ross Pierschbacher
2022 stats: 3 games, 0 sacks allowed, 0 penalties
Twentyman: A reserve guard who's played for Washington, Philadelphia and Detroit over the last four seasons.
3. Cornerback Bobby Price
2022 stats: 4 tackles (3 solo), 3 PD
Twentyman: A versatile defender and really good gunner on special teams, Price only played in five games this season after suffering a knee injury Week 5 in New England.
View the best photos of the 2022 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.
EXCLUSIVE RIGHTS FREE AGENTS (7)
1. Long snapper Scott Daly
2022 stats: 17 games (0 starts), 1 penalty
Twentyman: Daly went unnoticed pretty much all season long. When it comes to long snappers, that's a good thing. They only ever get headlines when things go bad. Daly was solid snapping the football all year.
2. Defensive lineman Benito Jones
2022 stats: 16 tackles (8 solo), 4 QBH, 1.5 sacks, 2 PD
Twentyman: Jones played in all 17 games for the Lions as a productive rotation defensive tackle.
3. Guard Tommy Kraemer
2022 stats: Did not play
Twentyman: Kraemer suffered a back injury in the final preseason game and missed all of the 2022 season. He played in nine games last season with three starts and played pretty well.
4. Linebacker Anthony Pittman
2022 stats: 5 tackles (3 solo), 1 QBH, 1 FF
Twentyman: Another core special teams player, Pittman also saw some brief action on defense as an on-the-ball rusher. Campbell values special teams and versatile players like Pittman.
5. Running back Craig Reynolds
2022 stats: 23 rushes, 102 yards (4.4 avg); 9 receptions, 116 yards (12.9)
Twentyman: Reynolds is a really steady backup running back with kick return abilities. He showed last year when pressed into duty he can be a productive back rushing for 112 yards in the win over Arizona.
6. Tight end Brock Wright
2022 stats: 18 receptions, 216 yards (12.0 avg), 4 TD
Twentyman: Wright was asked to play a much bigger role when the team traded T.J. Hockenson at the deadline. He was up for the task. He had the game-winning touchdown against the Jets Week 15 and proved to be a reliable receiver and steady blocker in the run game.
7. Tight end Shane Zylstra
2022 stats: 11 receptions, 60 yards (5.5 avg), 4 TD; 2 kick returns, 46 yards (23.0 avg)
Twentyman: Like Wright, Zylstra saw his role increase the second half of the season. He had a three-touchdown game in the loss to Carolina Week 16 and finished with four touchdowns on the year.