TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 28 free agents

13. Safety C.J. Moore

2022 stats: 12 tackles (7 solo), 1 QBH, 1 PD, 1 FR

Twentyman: Moore is one of the better special teams players in the NFL and has the ability to step in and play some safety if needed.

14. Cornerback Amani Oruwariye

2022 stats: 44 tackles (36 solo), 1 TFL, 3 PD, 1 FR

Twentyman: It was a disappointing season for Oruwariye after finishing third in the NFL with six interceptions in 2021. Oruwariye lost his starting spot after opposing passers had a 130.6 rating with four touchdowns when throwing at him this season.

15. Tackle Dan Skipper

2022 stats: 16 games (5 starts), 4 sacks allowed, 1 penalty

Twentyman: Skipper was a great story early in the year when he was pressed into starting duty Week 2 vs. Washington and played well in a Lions win. He can play tackle or guard.

16. Quarterback Nate Sudfeld

2022 stats: 2 games played, no pass attempts

Twentyman: Sudfeld was called upon a couple times this year to hand the ball off or take a knee late. When the starter plays as well as Goff did this season that's also a reflection on the backup and his ability to be a sounding board in the QB room along with the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

17. Running back Jamaal Williams

2022 stats: 262 rushes, 1,066 yards (4.1 avg), 17 TD; 12 receptions, 73 yards (6.1 avg)