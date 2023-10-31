KEY QUESTIONS: Why Lions traded for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Oct 31, 2023 at 04:36 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media Tuesday following Detroit's 26-14 win on Monday Night Football over the Las Vegas Raiders. Here are all the key questions from Campbell's press conference:

Why was trading for veteran wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones so important to Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes?

Peoples-Jones is a Detroit native and played his college football at Michigan. He brings good size (6-2, 204) and versatility to a Detroit receiver corps that is down a player after Marvin Jones Jr. left the team to deal with personal family matters.

"I always feel like you're one injury away," Campbell said of the trade. "That was a position we felt like if we could find a steady, reliable guy that fits us that could play outside that was something that we wanted to look and see if we could acquire.

"DPJ (People-Jones) out there we felt like really fit us. He fits our style. He's smart and he can play multiple positions. He plays everything for them out there. We just feel like he'll be a good fit."

Peoples-Jones has recorded 117 receptions for 1,837 yards (15.7 avg.) and eight touchdowns in three and a half seasons. He has also returned 61 punts for 479 yards (7.9 avg.) and one touchdown alongside 18 kickoff returns for 379 yards (21.1 avg.).

Donovan Peoples-Jones photos

View photos of new Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Davontae Harris (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
1 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Davontae Harris (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
2 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) is tackled by Baltimore Ravens defensive back Brandon Stephens (21) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-3. (AP Photo/David Richard)
3 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Cleveland. The Browns won 27-3. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) scores a touchdown past Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
4 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) scores a touchdown past Washington Commanders cornerback Kendall Fuller (29) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
5 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs after a catch during an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Gene J. Puskar/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs after a catch during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)
6 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs after a catch during an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

Matt Durisko/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)
7 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs during an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, January 01, 2023 in Landover. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Daniel Kucin Jr./Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
8 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) during an NFL football game, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Jeff Dean/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11), defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30), catches a 2-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
9 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11), defended by Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30), catches a 2-yard pass for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown on a 76-yard punt return during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
10 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown on a 76-yard punt return during the first half of an NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in Houston, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022,. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Eric Gay/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a kickoff from the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
11 / 18

Cleveland Browns' Donovan Peoples-Jones returns a kickoff from the Baltimore Ravens during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) pulls away from Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
12 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) pulls away from Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) after catching a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
13 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) leaps over Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates III (30) after catching a pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett during the first half of an NFL football game in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
14 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Lynne Sladky/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the second half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
15 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches the ball against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the second half of a NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Terrance Williams/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)
16 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) catches a pass as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Dee Alford (37) defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Danny Karnik/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)
17 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs with the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

Don Wright/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a route during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. The Chargers won 30-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)
18 / 18

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones runs a route during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. The Chargers won 30-28. (AP Photo/David Richard)

David Richard/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Holmes was at the podium before Campbell to announce the trade.

"We are excited about the kid," Holmes said. "He's had good production in the past. He'll be a fit here. He's been a high character kid. Obviously, he's from Michigan. He's from Detroit. I just talked to the kid, and he's fired up about getting this process going.

"He brings versatility. He's a big guy, he's got good contested catch skills. He can play outside, he can play inside. He's a very smart player. He's been very, very durable. He just fits everything that we're about, so I think he'll fit in just fine."

The Lions sent over a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Cleveland in the deal.

Are there any injury updates from Monday night's game?

One significant injury, unfortunately. The Lions will be on the lookout for a new long snapper after Scott Daly injured his knee against the Raiders and will require surgery. Campbell said Daly is headed to IR.

That's a pretty big loss for Detroit because Daly was playing really well. He went unnoticed through eight weeks and that's a good thing for a long snapper. He won the job in training camp and was playing good ball. That will be one acquisition the Lions need to make over their bye week.

How about an update on pass rusher James Houston?

Houston suffered a leg injury early in the season that required surgery and he's still on IR. Campbell said it was a 'clean' injury and that's good for Houston's rehab. The hope is he can return sometime in December, per Campbell.

Houston is a terrific pass rusher who recorded 8.0 sacks in just seven games last season. He was injured Week 2 in the Lions' loss to Seattle. He could be a terrific late-season addition to this defense.

Who stood out to Campbell after watching the tape of Monday night's performance?

Offense: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, left tackle Taylor Decker and center Graham Glasgow. Campbell said it was the best game Gibbs has played so far and he shouted out both Decker and Penei Sewell for doing a good job containing Raiders talented pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

Defense: Cornerbacks Cam Sutton and Jerry Jacobs, defensive lineman Alim McNeill, linebacker Alex Anzalone, safety Kerby Joseph and safety Tracy Walker. Campbell said McNeill has taken a significant step forward in his development in his third season.

Special teams: Punt returner Kalif Raymond, cornerback Chase Lucas and cornerback Khalil Dorsey.

Is Week 9 good timing for Detroit's bye?

"I think it's perfect," Campbell said.

After training camp and the first eight weeks of the season the team is at about 13 weeks without a break. Campbell thinks the Lions will get some injured players back after the bye, most notably center Frank Ragnow and potentially guard Jonah Jackson and running back David Montgomery.

Campbell said it will be great for a number of players to have an opportunity to get their legs back under them. The Lions will go through their self-scouting process through the bye week and hopefully come out of it rested and ready to make a big playoff push with a 6-2 record heading on the road to face the Los Angeles Chargers Nov. 12.

