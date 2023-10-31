KEY QUESTIONS: Why Lions traded for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Holmes was at the podium before Campbell to announce the trade.

"We are excited about the kid," Holmes said. "He's had good production in the past. He'll be a fit here. He's been a high character kid. Obviously, he's from Michigan. He's from Detroit. I just talked to the kid, and he's fired up about getting this process going.

"He brings versatility. He's a big guy, he's got good contested catch skills. He can play outside, he can play inside. He's a very smart player. He's been very, very durable. He just fits everything that we're about, so I think he'll fit in just fine."

The Lions sent over a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to Cleveland in the deal.

Are there any injury updates from Monday night's game?

One significant injury, unfortunately. The Lions will be on the lookout for a new long snapper after Scott Daly injured his knee against the Raiders and will require surgery. Campbell said Daly is headed to IR.