TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Assistant coach of the year: Hopefully Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley gets some votes because the job he's done with Detroit's offensive line this year has been terrific. The Lions started their seventh offensive line combination in eight games, and it was an all new interior grouping of Kayode Awosika at left guard, Graham Glasgow at center and rookie Colby Sorsdal at right guard. All three played very well Monday, as did Dan Skipper when he had to replace Awosika after he left the game with cramps. Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker held Maxx Crosby without a sack. Fraley has done a terrific job coaching that unit all year. – Tim Twentyman