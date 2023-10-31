TIM AND MIKE: Week 8 observations

Dynamic trio: The Lions just might have the next one-two punch in their backfield with David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Montgomery went for back-to-back 100-yard and a touchdown games before injuring his ribs in Tampa Bay a couple weeks back. We all saw how dynamic Gibbs can be with his 152-yard, one touchdown performance Monday night in the win vs. Las Vegas. And Craig Reynolds has proven to be a very reliable runner and receiver with 74 yards on 14 carries Monday. That's a really nice trio in Detroit's backfield. – Tim Twentyman
Youth movement: The Lions' 2023 draft picks made their presence known in a big way. Seven players from the 2023 draft class played, and five of them started. Guard Colby Sorsdal started for the first time. Four others who previously started: Gibbs, tight end Sam LaPorta, defensive Brian Branch and linebacker Jack Campbell. Wide receiver Antoine Green and defensive lineman Brodric Martin played in backup roles. Martin was active for the first time. – Mike O'Hara
Big man in middle: Third-year defensive lineman Alim McNeill had the first two-sack game by a Lions interior linemen since Shaun Rogers in 2007. McNeill dedicated this offseason to losing weight and adding quickness and it's paying off. McNeill generated pressure on a career-high 35.3 percent of his pass rushes Monday night, per Next Gen stats. He's been really good all year and through eight games has doubled his career mark for sacks in a season with 4.0. He's playing at a Pro Bowl level. – Tim Twentyman
Sack pack: When it comes to the Lions getting sacks, it's been all or almost nothing. Monday was one of those "all" games. The Lions had six sacks. Previously they had five sacks against the Falcons and six against Green Bay. – Mike O'Hara
Offensive firepower: Monday felt like a game where the Lions could have scored 40-plus points if they had just gotten out of their own way at times with three turnovers and going 1-for-5 in the red zone. The win against the Raiders was just the fourth time in team history the offense had at least 270 net passing yards and 220 rushing yards. – Tim Twentyman
Consistent production: Gibbs is the first Lions rookie running back since Kevin Jones in 2004 to have at least 125 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in back-to-back games. Through his first six career games, Gibbs has 564 scrimmage yards, the third most in franchise history behind Billy Sims (914) and Barry Sanders (569). – Tim Twentyman
View photos from the Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions Week 8 game at Ford Field on Monday, Oct. 30 in Detroit, MI.
Assistant coach of the year: Hopefully Lions offensive line coach Hank Fraley gets some votes because the job he's done with Detroit's offensive line this year has been terrific. The Lions started their seventh offensive line combination in eight games, and it was an all new interior grouping of Kayode Awosika at left guard, Graham Glasgow at center and rookie Colby Sorsdal at right guard. All three played very well Monday, as did Dan Skipper when he had to replace Awosika after he left the game with cramps. Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker held Maxx Crosby without a sack. Fraley has done a terrific job coaching that unit all year. – Tim Twentyman
Martin's debut: Martin made his NFL debut Monday night and played 11 snaps on defense. He recorded a tackle. He's a big man in the middle at 6-foot-5, 330 pounds and he'll continue to get better the more reps he sees. – Tim Twentyman