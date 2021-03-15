TWENTYMAN: 5 positions of need for Lions

3. Cornerback

The Lions have a nice young nucleus with Jeff Okudah and Amari Oruwariye on the outside. Signing veteran restricted free agent Mike Ford helps with depth, but Holmes would certainly like to add talent and competition at the position, especially with the release of starting nickel corner Justin Coleman last week.

The Lions need to find a nickel corner and add depth and competition at the position as a whole.

4. Defensive line

We'll see what the free agent market looks like for veteran defensive end Romeo Okwara, who's headed to free agency after leading the Lions with 10.0 sacks last season. Everson Griffen is also a free agent.

The Lions should expect a jump in production from young pass rushers like Julian Okwara and Austin Bryant, but it still makes sense to add a veteran pass rusher in free agency.

Things are a little more urgent inside in terms of adding talent and competition. John Penisini showed some good things as a rookie, but Danny Shelton and Nick Williams could be candidates for contract restructure or release depending on cap space. Da'Shawn Hand has really struggled to stay healthy, missing 22 games through his first three seasons in the league. Can he stay healthy and up his production inside?