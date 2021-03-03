Lions have decisions to make at wide receiver this offseason

Mar 03, 2021 at 08:53 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions and general manager Brad Holmes have a number of roster decisions to make, but the wide receiver position in particular could see some significant changes this offseason. 

Holmes has to make a decision on impending unrestricted free agent Kenny Golladay, who Holmes said Tuesday is definitely a No. 1 receiver in this league, but Holmes was noncommittal about the use of the franchise tag on Golladay by the March 9 deadline, or on any long-term contract talks the team and Golladay's camp might be discussing. 

Detroit's two other leading receivers from last season – Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola – are also slated to become unrestricted free agents this offseason. 

As it stands right now, rookie Quintez Cephus, who caught 20 passes for 349 yards and two touchdowns, is the only receiver with a reception in 2020 under contract for the 2021 season.

When asked about Golladay and the receiver position, it was interesting to hear Holmes talk about how quickly a team can rebuild that position group in today's NFL. Holmes saw firsthand how it could be done in his previous front office role with the Los Angeles Rams. 

"I know that you probably look at the roster now and say, 'Well, who are you going to add? It looks thin at that position,'" Holmes said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. "But I will say my experience even back with the Rams, I want to say it was probably 2017, that our receiver room flipped pretty quickly within a year. The Rams were able to add some quality pieces pretty quickly."

In 2016, Los Angeles was led in receiving by Kenny Britt, who caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. Tavon Austin (43 catches for 509 yards) and Brian Quick (41 & 564) were second and third at receiver, respectively. 

But heading into the 2017 offseason, the Rams completely retooled the position. They signed Robert Woods as a free agent from Buffalo, and drafted Cooper Cupp (third round) and Josh Reynolds (fourth round). Those three have since become a very productive and reliable trio for the Rams for the last four seasons. 

In just one offseason, the Rams completely reshaped that receiver room. Could we see something similar in Detroit this offseason under Holmes' leadership?

NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal recently released a list of the top 25 free agents this offseason. Five receivers were on the list, including Golladay. Rosenthal also listed three receivers who just missed the cut. It's a good free agent class of receivers. 

This year's draft class is also loaded at receiver. Nine receivers made NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 players in this year's draft class. 

"Obviously from a receiver standpoint, there's some decisions that still have to be made in regards to how we'll approach it with Kenny (Golladay) and obviously adding more pieces there and depth there," Holmes said. 

But the great thing here when we talk about the receiver position in Detroit is Holmes has experience doing it once before with the Rams.

"To be able to follow a similar kind of blueprint or path or having the experience of how that works and being involved in that process," Holmes said. "Is something (head coach) Dan (Campbell) and I feel confident about us being able to take a similar process."

Related Content

news

Holmes likes the quarterbacks in this year's draft class

Lions general manager Brad Holmes thinks the quarterback class is one of the strengths of this year's NFL Draft.
news

Why Mel Kiper Jr. thinks Lions should trade down from 7

After releasing his latest mock draft, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. spoke with reporters via conference call. Here are all the highlights.
news

MOCK DRAFT WATCH: If the Lions want to go WR at 7, they have options

Tim Twentyman takes a look at who the experts have the Lions selecting with the 7th overall pick.
news

Holmes surprised with jersey retirement while speaking with students from his high school for Black History Month

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes was surprised with a jersey retirement Wednesday while speaking with students from his high school for Black History Month.
news

2021 NFL Pro Day schedule coming together

Due to the cancellation of the Scouting Combine, 2021 NFL Pro Days will be a very important part of the draft prospect evaluation process this offseason.
news

Lions have options with franchise tag window set to open Feb. 23

Tuesday, February 23 marks the beginning of the franchise tag window. The Lions have some options if they decide to use the tag.
news

Glenn wants Okudah to focus on being his best, not trying to live up to No. 3 pick

New defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn wants cornerback Jeff Okudah to focus on being his best and not trying to live up to the No. 3 pick in the draft.
news

Lions looking for even more out of Hockenson after Pro Bowl year

Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn believes Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson has an 'even higher' ceiling.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: What can we expect from Swift in Lynn's offense?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Lions prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.
news

Lynn thinks o-line is currently Lions' deepest unit on offense

After going through the Detroit Lions' roster, new offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn thinks the offensive line is currently the deepest unit.
news

Fipp: Lions have talent on roster, especially on special teams

New special teams coordinator Dave Fipp thinks the Detroit Lions have a lot of talent on the roster, especially on special teams.
Advertising