Lions have decisions to make at wide receiver this offseason

When asked about Golladay and the receiver position, it was interesting to hear Holmes talk about how quickly a team can rebuild that position group in today's NFL. Holmes saw firsthand how it could be done in his previous front office role with the Los Angeles Rams.

"I know that you probably look at the roster now and say, 'Well, who are you going to add? It looks thin at that position,'" Holmes said in a Zoom call with reporters Tuesday. "But I will say my experience even back with the Rams, I want to say it was probably 2017, that our receiver room flipped pretty quickly within a year. The Rams were able to add some quality pieces pretty quickly."

In 2016, Los Angeles was led in receiving by Kenny Britt, who caught 68 passes for 1,002 yards and five touchdowns. Tavon Austin (43 catches for 509 yards) and Brian Quick (41 & 564) were second and third at receiver, respectively.

But heading into the 2017 offseason, the Rams completely retooled the position. They signed Robert Woods as a free agent from Buffalo, and drafted Cooper Cupp (third round) and Josh Reynolds (fourth round). Those three have since become a very productive and reliable trio for the Rams for the last four seasons.