TWENTYMAN: 5 areas to improve

2. BALL CONTROL OFFENSE

Detroit ranks 26th in total offense and 19th in scoring, and they haven't been a good ball-control offense. The exception being the fourth quarter in Arizona, when they were able to possess the ball for nearly five minutes to close out that game and win with a field goal.

Nearly a quarter of all of Detroit's offensive drives this year have resulted in a three and out. They've had 42 possessions and 10 three and out drives for a 23.8 three-and-out percentage. Only Philadelphia (25.0), Pittsburgh (28.6) and Houston (30.8) have a higher percentage. That percentage directly ties into the fact that Detroit ranks 27th in time of possession this year (28.03).

An offense that finds a way to stay on the field more can also protect a defense.

3. PASS RUSH

Detroit has just five sacks in four games. That's the third fewest among teams that have played four games. Coaches say all the time that sack numbers can be misleading, which I tend to agree with. How much is a defense affecting the quarterback with pressure and moving him off his spot? Sometimes that can be just as effective.

The problem there is Detroit has just 10 quarterback hits and 28 quarterback hurries on the year, per Pro Football Focus statistics. Only six teams have fewer hurries than the Lions. Two of them are the 0-4 Texans (24) and 0-4 Giants (25). Another is the 1-3 Raiders (22). Another is Arizona (21), who is Detroit's only victory of the year.