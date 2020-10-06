Harmon puts Lions' 1-3 start on the players

"At the end of the day, we're players, we have to make plays," Harmon said. "We're out there in position to make plays and in certain situation we're not making plays we need to make. It's on us.

"Matt P (Matt Patricia) and Cory (defensive coordinator Cory Undlin) and Steve (defensive back coach Steve Gregory) are doing a good job trying to put us in the right positions to make plays. But at the end of the day, we have to look at ourselves, as the players out there making plays, and we have to ask ourselves, 'Are we doing enough to make the plays?'"

Harmon, a team captain on defense, is hopeful players take the opportunity this week to be honest with themselves and look in the mirror and ask themselves if they've done enough to change the outcome early this season. If not, what will it take to do more?

"We're not playing the way we need to play," Harmon said. "And it's not on the coaches. It's on us as individuals and players. We're the ones getting paid millions of dollars to play football. Like, you have to think about that.