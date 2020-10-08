NFC NORTH: Where each team stands 4 weeks into the season

The season is a quarter of the way through, and everyone in the NFC North is looking up at the 4-0 Green Bay Packers.

This week's NFC North column takes a look at where things stand in the division through the first four game games.

Consider it a quarterly report.

GREEN BAY

Record: 4-0

Last week: Green Bay 30, Atlanta 16

Next opponent: Bye

Most valuable player so far: Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers is off to one of the best starts of his career. He's completing over 70 percent of his passes with 13 touchdowns, no interceptions and a 128.4 passer rating. If he keeps on this pace, the completion percentage, touchdowns and passer rating will be career highs. He's really settled into Matt LaFleur's system in year two, and the amazing part about the start is he's done it mostly without star wide receiver Davante Adams, who's played in just two games so far.

Key statistic: Talk about balance on offense. The Packers are fourth in average passing yards per game (294.8) and fourth in rushing per game (150.8). That's hard to attack on defense when an offense can effectively beat you in both areas.

Big area of improvement needed: Opponents have some success hitting big plays down the field in the passing game against the Packers' defense. On passes that travel at least 21-plus yards, opponents have hit on 5-of-9 attempts for 127 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Opponent passer rating on those throws is a league-high 140.0.

Impact rookie contribution: Undrafted rookie linebacker Krys Barnes out of UCLA has been a good early storyline on defense for the Packers. He was initially signed to the practice squad out of training camp and promoted to active roster Sept. 12. In four games and three starts, Barnes is second on the Packers with 25 tackles and also has two tackles for loss.