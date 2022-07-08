TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions under 25 to watch

Jul 08, 2022 at 08:47 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has done a nice job reshaping the Lions roster with a nice mix of young and veteran talent. The Lions are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, with veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers the only player currently on the roster 31 years of age or older.

Detroit had 17 rookies play in games last season – 1,056 offensive plays, 1,092 defensive plays and 432 special teams plays. They've got a good core of players under 25 years old looking to make a huge impact in 2022.

Here is my list of five players under 25 Lions fans should be excited about:

1. Running back D’Andre Swift, 23 years old

Swift has a chance to have a monster third season playing behind arguably one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and with some of the additions the Lions made at the wide receiver position that opposing defenses will have to turn their attention to. Swift ranks fourth in scrimmage yards (1,947) in franchise history through a player's first 26 career games and ranks first in franchise history in receptions (108) by a player before turning 23. He was one of only four players last season to record 150 rushes and 60 receptions.

In only 13 games last season, Swift became the first Lions running back to surpass 1,000 scrimmage yards in a season since Joique Bell in 2014. Since entering the NFL in 2020, he is one of five NFL players to total 1,000 rushing yards and 100 receptions in that span. Swift has at least two receptions in 23 straight games and was leading all running backs in receptions before his shoulder injury suffered on Thanksgiving forced him to miss a month. He has a chance to be a big part of this offense, so don't be surprised if he surpasses 1,500 scrimmage yards this season.

D’Andre Swift offseason photos

View photos of running back D'Andre Swift from the 2022 Detroit Lions offseason training program.

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
1 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
3 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 5, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions running back Jermar Jefferson (28), Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 26, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during minicamp at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 8, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 24, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 13, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 1, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 20

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

2. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, 22 years old

St. Brown had the most receptions (90) and receiving yards (912) by a rookie in franchise history last season. His 90 receptions ranked second among all rookies. Asked about St. Brown this offseason, Lions wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El said he expects St. Brown to be even better in 2022. St. Brown is the only rookie in NFL history to record at least eight catches in six straight contests. He also became the first Lions rookie in franchise history to produce a touchdown reception in four straight games. He played 781 offensive snaps in 2021, the fourth most by any offensive player not selected within the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

In the month of December, St. Brown totaled 35 receptions for 340 yards (9.7 avg.) and three touchdowns. His dominant performance earned him NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month honors, becoming only the fifth Lions rookie to win the award. He's quickly become a security blanket player for quarterback Jared Goff, and he's expected to have a big second season in Detroit.

Related Links

3. Offensive tackle Penei Sewell, 21 years old

Sewell became the youngest player in NFL history to start a game at left tackle (20 years and 202 days) as a rookie last season. He started his first eight career games at left tackle before moving over to play right tackle the rest of the season. He only allowed five sacks on the season and only two over his final 12 games. He was named to the Pro Football Focus All-Rookie Team, earning an 81.9 grade by PFF at right tackle, ranking sixth best at his position. Don't be surprised if he gets some consideration for the Pro Bowl in his second season.

4. Defensive lineman Alim McNeill, 22 years old

McNeill had a terrific rookie season, making Pro Football Focus' All-Rookie team as the second highest graded rookie interior defender with a 60.3 overall grade. He also earned the second highest PFF run defense grade of any rookie interior defender to play at least 100 run defense snaps. McNeill had 2.0 sacks on the season alongside 39 total tackles and a pass defense. Part of the reason why the Lions are transitioning to more of an attacking 4-3 scheme upfront this year is because they think McNeill's strength and athleticism will allow him to play more in the opponent backfield.

Alim McNeill offseason photos

View photos of nose tackle Alim McNeill from the 2022 Detroit Lions offseason training program.

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
1 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 19, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
2 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)
3 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions)

Courtney Ryder/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
4 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 22, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
5 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
6 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 18, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
7 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 16, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
8 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 10, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
9 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 25, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)
10 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 3, 2022. (Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions)

Josh Mandujano/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
11 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions)
12 / 20

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions)

Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 4, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
13 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 4, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions)
14 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions)

Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 4, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
15 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 4, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
16 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions)
17 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54), Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 19, 2022. (Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions)

Stuart Zaas/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
18 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on April 21, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
19 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during OTAs at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on June 2, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 4, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)
20 / 20

Detroit Lions nose tackle Alim McNeill (54) during a morning workout at the Lions training facility in Allen Park, MI on May 4, 2022. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

5. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, 21 years old

There's obviously a lot of expectations for Hutchinson in 2022 after the Lions made him the No. 2 overall pick in this year's NFL Draft. The Heisman Trophy runner-up this past year set the University of Michigan single-season sack record with 14.0. He also notched 16.5 tackles for loss. The Lions plan to utilize him up and down their defensive line and expect him to have a lot of impact wherever he lines up. He has a relentless motor, which contributed to his 62 total tackles for the Wolverines, helping lead them to the college football playoff last year. The Lions' 30 sacks last year were the third fewest in the NFL. Hutchinson was brought in to help improve that number.

Related Content

news

Ragnow, Lions o-line looking forward to taking on high expectations for unit

The Detroit Lions offensive line is expected to be a strength of the team, and center Frank Ragnow is looking forward to the challenge of living up to those expectations.

news

By the numbers: Lions 2022 draft class

Tim Twentyman takes a look at some interesting statistics for each of the Detroit Lions' draft picks.

news

NFC NORTH: 3 storylines to watch for each team

Tim Twentyman takes a look at where all four teams in the NFC North stand following the conclusion of the offseason training program.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers to keep up

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers to keep up in 2022.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 numbers that need to change

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five numbers that need to change in 2022.

news

Lions confident in both Boyle & Blough as they battle it out for backup QB spot

The Detroit Lions are confident in both Tim Boyle and David Blough as they battle it out for the backup quarterback job.

news

Lions looking for 'small victories' from Okudah in return from Achilles injury

Detroit Lions defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant said this week he's looking for small victories from third-year cornerback Jeff Okudah is his return from an Achilles injury.

news

Lions making red zone improvements an area of focus

The Detroit Lions are looking to improve in the red zone on both sides of the ball.

news

TWENTYMAN: OTA Week 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from open OTA practice.

news

Goff really enjoying his role in shaping Lions' offense

Coordinator Ben Johnson made sure to get quarterback Jared Goff's input when creating the new offense, something Goff really appreciates.

news

TWENTYMAN: 5 players who impressed at Lions minicamp

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 5 players who stood out during minicamp practices.

Advertising