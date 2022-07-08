TWENTYMAN: 5 Lions under 25 to watch

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has done a nice job reshaping the Lions roster with a nice mix of young and veteran talent. The Lions are one of the youngest teams in the NFL, with veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers the only player currently on the roster 31 years of age or older.

Detroit had 17 rookies play in games last season – 1,056 offensive plays, 1,092 defensive plays and 432 special teams plays. They've got a good core of players under 25 years old looking to make a huge impact in 2022.

Here is my list of five players under 25 Lions fans should be excited about:

1. Running back D’Andre Swift, 23 years old

Swift has a chance to have a monster third season playing behind arguably one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, and with some of the additions the Lions made at the wide receiver position that opposing defenses will have to turn their attention to. Swift ranks fourth in scrimmage yards (1,947) in franchise history through a player's first 26 career games and ranks first in franchise history in receptions (108) by a player before turning 23. He was one of only four players last season to record 150 rushes and 60 receptions.