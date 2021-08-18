TWENTYMAN: 10 takeaways from 2021 Lions training camp

6. Top four receivers have established themselves

Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown have consistently been the first four receivers up with the first-team offense all camp. Where it gets interesting is when we start to talk about the fifth receiver. Second-year receiver Quintez Cephus has been steady, and looks to have the edge, but there's still time with two preseason games remaining for someone else to also put their hat in the ring.

7. The inside linebacker competition is fierce

Veterans Jamie Collins Sr. and Alex Anzalone look to have the edge early on for starting roles at the two stacked inside linebacker positions. But rookie fourth-round pick Derrick Barnes has caught the coaches' attention when he's been healthy and playing. Then there's Jahlani Tavai, who's entering a critical third season to show he can be more consistent. Will Jalen Reeves-Maybin get some run on defense? Anthony Pittman has made some plays in camp too. It will be interesting to see how that competition plays out. However it goes, the Lions need more consistent play from that spot overall than they received a season ago.

8. Alim McNeill could be a force