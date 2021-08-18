TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Trifecta: The defense might have been better overall Tuesday, but Goff did orchestrate a nice scoring drive late in practice in a team period. He hit wide receiver Quintez Cephus on nice back shoulder throw down the left sideline with safety Bobby Price in coverage. Goff picked on Price again the next play hitting wide receiver Breshad Perriman for a big gain down the left sideline. He capped off the drive with a touchdown strike to wide receiver Tom Kennedy two plays later. Things were just going Goff's way on this drive, as the two-point try after the Kennedy touchdown bounced right off a defender's hand and into the hands of Cephus in the back of the end zone. – Tim Twentyman