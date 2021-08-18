TIM AND MIKE: Training camp Day 12 observations

Living in the backfield: Second-round pick Levi Onwuzurike had by far his most dominant day of practice since returning to the field from a lingering back issue. He was in the backfield on multiple occasions wrecking plays. Onwuzurike and fellow rookie Alim McNeill are expected to be a big part of Detroit's defensive front for years to come. It was good to see Onwuzurike so disruptive Tuesday. – Tim Twentyman
Punching out: A lot that happens in the trenches might look like random mayhem with big men slamming into each other, but that isn't the case. There is method to that mayhem, as shown in a two-on-one drill the Lions were running. The goal was to punch the ball out to create a turnover. – Mike O'Hara
Hockey visit: Red Wings players Robby Fabbri, Michael Rasmussen, Jordan Oesterle and captain Dylan Larkin took in Lions practice Tuesday night in Allen Park. – Tim Twentyman
Defensive edge: The Lions ran through a lot of situations in a scrimmage-type practice Tuesday, and overall I thought the defense had the edge. There was a lot of pressure on the quarterbacks. Outside of a couple nice drives orchestrated by Jared Goff, I thought the defense had more juice and were a little sharper most of the day. – Tim Twentyman
Super-sizing: After watching practices for an extended period of time it's easy to take for granted how big some of the players are – until you see Dan Skipper (6-9, 330) and Logan Stenberg (6-6, 315) side by side on the offensive line. They stand out like twin silos. – Mike O'Hara
Trifecta: The defense might have been better overall Tuesday, but Goff did orchestrate a nice scoring drive late in practice in a team period. He hit wide receiver Quintez Cephus on nice back shoulder throw down the left sideline with safety Bobby Price in coverage. Goff picked on Price again the next play hitting wide receiver Breshad Perriman for a big gain down the left sideline. He capped off the drive with a touchdown strike to wide receiver Tom Kennedy two plays later. Things were just going Goff's way on this drive, as the two-point try after the Kennedy touchdown bounced right off a defender's hand and into the hands of Cephus in the back of the end zone. – Tim Twentyman
Opportunity knocks: Veteran linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, which is too bad because he was having a nice camp. His absence means opportunity for someone else. That someone could be third-year player Jahlani Tavai, who had a really nice sack on a perfectly executed blitz in a team period. – Tim Twentyman