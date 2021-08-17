Lions release LS Don Muhlbach

He entered the top 50 most games played in NFL history Week 4 vs. New Orleans last season. He finishes his career currently tied for the 37th most games played in NFL history (260).

"Don Muhlbach will go down as one of the all-time Detroit Lions greats," Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said in a statement. "Since joining our team as a free agent in 2004, to earning the respect of his teammates as a team captain, he has represented our organization with class, consistency and true sportsmanship. His 260 career games played, the second-most in team history behind only Jason Hanson, illustrate the dedication to his craft he has displayed over the course of his 17 seasons. Only 36 players in the history of the National Football League have played in more games than Don, and we are proud to call him a Lion for life.