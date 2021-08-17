NFC NORTH: 3 Preseason Week 1 takeaways for each team

The four teams in the NFC North got the first glimpse of their rosters in game action this past week in Preseason Week 1. Like all preseason contests, there were some good things and some things coaches want to see cleaned up, but overall, it was a good weekend with a lot to build on.

Here are three quick observations from each of the preseason games for Detroit, Green Bay, Chicago and Minnesota over the weekend:

CHICAGO

Preseason record: 1-0

Last contest: Chicago 20, Miami 13

Observations:

1. Rookie first-round pick Justin Fields looked very good in his preseason debut at quarterback for the Bears. He played 33 snaps and completed 14-of-20 passes for 142 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 106.7 passer rating. He also rushed five times for 33 yards (6.6 average) with a rushing touchdown. It's only the preseason, but Fields looked poised in the pocket and his athleticism was clearly evident. If he keeps playing like that, the noise to start him over Andy Dalton will get louder and louder in Chicago.

2. Dalton and the first-team offense played only the first two series. Dalton completed 2-of-4 passes for 18 yards. Starting running back David Montgomery had one carry for three yards. Star wide receiver Allen Robinson did not play.

3. It was rare to see Chicago's takeaways on defense last year towards the bottom of the NFL with only 18. New coordinator Sean Desai wants to see that number increase. It was a good start against Miami with an interception and a fumble recovery.

Quotable: "I thought that Justin did a great job of worrying about today and he played smart football," Bears head coach Matt Nagy told ESPN after the game. "He made plays, and again like what you just said, it is preseason, and we all understand that there's variables involved in all that. But at the same time, if you go back and look, is he doing what you want him to do, absolutely."