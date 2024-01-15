RECAP: Lions vs. Rams

QB Comparison: Goff finished the game 22-of-27 passing for 277 yards with a touchdown, no interceptions and a 121.8 passer rating.

Stafford completed 25 of his 36 passes for 367 yards with two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 120.9 rating.

Big play: The Lions were holding on to a 24-23 lead with four minutes and 20 seconds left in the game with the Rams facing a 3rd & 14 at the Detroit 44-yard line. As they did often in the second half, Detroit's defense stepped up as cornerback Cam Sutton knocked a pass away from Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua. It forced a Rams punt and LA never got the ball back.

Key stat: Detroit's defense stepped up when they had to forcing three Rams field goals on drives that ended at the Detroit 6-yard line, 9-yard line and 11-yard line. The Rams netted 425 total yards, but Detroit stopped them in the red zone when they needed to most. The Rams were 0-3 in the red zone while the Lions finished 3-3.