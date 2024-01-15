NOTEBOOK: Lions to host winner of Eagles-Bucs for Divisional Round

Football season continues in Detroit.

Ford Field will open its gates at least one more time this season as the Lions will host either Philadelphia or Tampa Bay next Sunday afternoon at Ford Field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at 3 p.m.

They get that honor for the first time since 1991 after defeating the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night, 24-23, in an entertaining Wild Card matchup between the No. 3 seed Lions and No. 6 seed Rams. The Lions got a complete team win to beat the Rams with their offense getting the lead early and sealing it late, their defense forcing some key red zone and late-game stops, and their special teams playing perfect.

And with No. 7 seed Green Bay beating the No. 2 seed Dallas Cowboys at home Sunday afternoon, Detroit now gets to host the winner of Monday night's matchup between the No. 4 Buccaneers (9-8) and No. 5 Eagles (11-6) in Tampa. Green Bay will head to San Francisco to play the No. 1 seed 49ers in the other NFC semifinal matchup.

"I had no preference there if we had to go to Dallas, great, now we get a home game, even better," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after the game. "But yeah, once (Green Bay) got out to that early lead, you're like, 'Alright, we win this game, we get another one at home.' And yeah, we're excited."

Ford Field was such a home-field advantage for the Lions Sunday and next week is expected to be the same.

LAPORTA IMPACT

It was a grind all week for rookie tight end Sam LaPorta to get the knee injury he suffered last week in the win over Minnesota to a point where he could play and impact the game.

He had a critical 2-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter on a 4th & 1 play at the 2-yard line.

"Yeah, a ton," Goff said of the appreciation he has for LaPorta for what he went through. "That dude's a stud, and I told him that all week. And he battled. I don't know if people quite know how badly he was hurting throughout the week to get himself ready to go for that game, takes a lot of guts, takes a lot of strength and courage. And he helped us today. He really did. And he's a hell of a player."

LaPorta finished with three receptions for just 14 yards but had the touchdown and was really good blocking in the run game all night. Hopefully another week of rehab makes the knee feel even better next week.

HUTCHINSON ROLLING

There's something about crunch time and the playoff push that has defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson playing some of the best football of his career.

Hutchinson recorded two sacks, five quarterback hits, six tackles and two tackles for loss vs. the Rams. He's now got 7.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss and 15 quarterback hits in the last three games.

"I feed off late in the season," Hutchinson said. "It's playoff time. I've been waiting for my opportunity in the playoffs and just want to make the most of every opportunity I get."

Lions vs. Rams Wild Card photos

View photos from the Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions Wild Card game at Ford Field on Sunday, Jan. 14 in Detroit, MI.

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the locker room before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the locker room before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) in the tunnel before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 115

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) in the tunnel before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions mascot Roary and American musician Chad Smith before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 115

Detroit Lions mascot Roary and American musician Chad Smith before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
American actor, comedian, writer, and producer Sam Richardson before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 115

American actor, comedian, writer, and producer Sam Richardson before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), American rapper Eminem, American rapper Big Sean, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 115

Lions Legend Barry Sanders (20), American rapper Eminem, American rapper Big Sean, and Lions Legend Calvin Johnson (81) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 115

Detroit Lions cornerback Khalil Dorsey (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (19), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 115

Detroit Lions fans before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 115

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75), Detroit Lions Offensive Line Coach Hank Fraley, and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
American online streamer and YouTuber Ninja before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 115

American online streamer and YouTuber Ninja before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 115

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions legend Glover Quin (27) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 115

Detroit Lions legend Glover Quin (27) before an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 115

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 115

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 115

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 115

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates a first down during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) celebrates a first down during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 115

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 115

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 115

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) scores a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 115

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 115

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 115

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Third Down Town during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 115

Detroit Lions Third Down Town during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 115

Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 115

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) scores a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) celebrates after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 115

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), and Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 115

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) and Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 115

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 115

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) scores a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 115

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) and Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) celebrate after a touchdown during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (92) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Josh Paschal (93), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Tyson Alualu (92) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 115

Detroit Lions fans during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 115

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (60) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 115

Detroit Lions Defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) sacks Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 115

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 115

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (26) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 115

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta (87) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 115

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17) kicks a field goal during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 115

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) and Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 115

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) and Detroit Lions defensive back Brian Branch (32) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 115

Detroit Lions Special Teams Coordinator Dave Fipp during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 115

Detroit Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu (6) and Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 115

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 115

Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 115

Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) breaks up a pass during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 115

Detroit Lions cornerback Cameron Sutton (1) breaks up a pass during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 115

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
88 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
89 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
90 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
91 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) and Detroit Lions Wide Receivers Coach Antwaan Randle El during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
92 / 115

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), American sportscaster Melissa Stark, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
93 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), American sportscaster Melissa Stark, and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
94 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), American sportscaster Melissa Stark, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
95 / 115

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), American sportscaster Melissa Stark, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
96 / 115

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
97 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
98 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
99 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
100 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
101 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
102 / 115

Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), Detroit Lions fullback Jason Cabinda (45), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), and Detroit Lions offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal (75) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
103 / 115

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
104 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Hamp in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
105 / 115

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
106 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
107 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
108 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
109 / 115

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
110 / 115

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell and Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
111 / 115

Detroit Lions General Manager and Executive Vice President Brad Holmes in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
112 / 115

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
113 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) and Detroit Lions Quarterbacks Coach Mark Brunell during an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
114 / 115

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)
115 / 115

Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) in the locker room after an NFC Wild Card round football game against the Los Angeles Rams on January 14, 2024 in Detroit. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions via AP)

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
EXTRA POINTS

  • Jack Fox only punted three times Sunday, but they were three important punts Detroit needed to flip momentum. On the night, Fox averaged 49.3 yards per punt. His three punts pinned the Rams at their own 10, 10 and 8-yard lines.
  • Rookies Jahmyr Gibbs and LaPorta had touchdowns Sunday. The only other time two rookies produced touchdowns in a playoff game for Detroit was on Dec. 29, 1957, with Terry Barr and Steve Junker.

