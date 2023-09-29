NOTEBOOK: 'Send us anywhere:' Lions collecting tough road wins

GREEN BAY – The Detroit Lions are 2-0 in their first two road games of the year, winning at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Week 1 and coming into Green Bay Thursday night and defeating the Packers, 34-20, at Lambeau Field.
Those are two of the tougher stadiums to get a victory, and in doing so the Lions have improved to 3-1 on the season and are in first place in the NFC North.
"Send us anywhere. We'll be ready," Lions quarterback Jared Goff said after Thursday's win. "That's the way we're built."
Asked about Goff's comment in the locker room after the game, right tackle Penei Sewell kept it short and to the point.
"Agreed," Sewell said. "He said it."
To Goff's point, this team seems built to take on any challenge, especially the more difficult ones on the road.
They've been dominant along both lines of scrimmage in all three of their wins. Detroit rushed for over 200 yards against the Packers while holding them to just 27 rushing yards. They sacked Packers quarterback Jordan Love five times and picked him off twice. Detroit has scored at least 20 or more points in 13 straight games dating back to last year. Special teams have been just about perfect.
Playing complementary football is how good teams win football games, especially on the road. Goff threw an early interception, and the defense stopped the Packers in their tracks to force a field goal. The Lions got a turnover, and the offense turned it into a touchdown. The Packers built some momentum in the second half and pulled to within 10 points, and the Lions' offense marched down the field taking nearly nine minutes off the clock to score a touchdown to seal it.
The Lions are playing really good complementary football, and when a team does that, they are hard to beat anywhere they strap it up and play.
View photos from the Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Week 4 game at Lambeau Field on Thursday, Sept. 28 in Green Bay, WI.
TWO PICKS FOR JACOBS
Veteran cornerback Jerry Jacobs had a tough go of it in Detroit's Week 2 loss to Seattle. The Seahawks went after him, and he didn't have his best performance.
But it's been a nice job by him to bounce back the last couple weeks playing pretty good football, headlined by his two-interception performance Thursday.
"Look, that is two weeks in a row that he is playing pretty good," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Jacobs after the game. "He had a little bit of a rough one against Seattle. Every player does, but he has bounced back, and that is what we all expected from Jerry.
"He is a competitor. It means something to him. He works at it. He works extremely hard, and he is competitive, so I thought it was great to be able to get two of those."
Veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is likely to make his Lions debut against Carolina in 10 days as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks with the knee/hamstring injuries he's dealing with. Moseley being added to the lineup could eat into Jacobs' reps.
"Look man, (Jacobs) is very much a piece of the puzzle here," Campbell said. "Jerry will always be a part of the team this year no matter what because he has plenty of versatility and flexibility to play defense, special teams, you name it."
EXTRA POINTS
- Rookie tight end Sam LaPorta caught four passes for 56 yards Thursday and in doing so established a new NFL record for the most receptions (22) and receiving yards (242) by a tight end through four career games.
- Goff on throwing an interception in his third straight game after going 383 straight without throwing a pick: "That's three games in a row now and I need to find a way to clean it up and not do that again. But like you said, bouncing back is the ammo. I've done a pretty good job of finding a way to bounce back when things are bad, or you make a bad play. I tried to do that all night. I wasn't maybe my sharpest tonight but did everything I needed to do to win."