NOTEBOOK: 'Send us anywhere:' Lions collecting tough road wins

TWO PICKS FOR JACOBS

Veteran cornerback Jerry Jacobs had a tough go of it in Detroit's Week 2 loss to Seattle. The Seahawks went after him, and he didn't have his best performance.

But it's been a nice job by him to bounce back the last couple weeks playing pretty good football, headlined by his two-interception performance Thursday.

"Look, that is two weeks in a row that he is playing pretty good," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said of Jacobs after the game. "He had a little bit of a rough one against Seattle. Every player does, but he has bounced back, and that is what we all expected from Jerry.

"He is a competitor. It means something to him. He works at it. He works extremely hard, and he is competitive, so I thought it was great to be able to get two of those."

Veteran cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is likely to make his Lions debut against Carolina in 10 days as long as he doesn't suffer any setbacks with the knee/hamstring injuries he's dealing with. Moseley being added to the lineup could eat into Jacobs' reps.