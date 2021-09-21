RECAP: Lions at Packers

Green Bay responded with a touchdown of their own on their first possession, marching 75 yards in 11 plays and scoring on a 4-yard pass from Rodgers to running back Aaron Jones. That would be just one of Jones' four touchdowns (three receiving and one rushing) on the night.

The Lions took the lead, 14-7, midway through the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown strike from Goff to tight end T.J. Hockenson on a beautifully thrown ball in the corner of the end zone.

Following another Rodgers to Jones touchdown that tied the score at 14-14, Detroit took a 17-14 halftime lead on an Austin Seibert 43-yard field goal right before the half.

Green Bay outscored Detroit 21-0 in the second half to put the game away.

QB comparison: Both Goff and Rodgers were pretty good in this one.

Goff completed 26 of his 36 attempts for 246 yards with two touchdowns, a late interception and a passer rating of 97.7. He lost a fumble and also rushed four times for 46 yards.