RECAP: Lions at Packers

Sep 20, 2021 at 11:31 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Dan Campbell's first victory as head coach of the Detroit Lions will have to wait at least another week.

Playing on the road in the loud and rainy Lambeau Field, Detroit couldn't hold on to a halftime, and dropped their second consecutive contest to begin the season, falling to the Packers 35-17.

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Lions' offense sputtered in the third quarter, failing to convert a 4th and 1 at the Packers' 25-yard line, and then fumbling away the ball at their own 25. Rodgers and the Packers scored touchdowns on each subsequent possession to put the game out of reach.

The Lions jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game after a 46-yard connection from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Quintez Cephus set up a 5-yard scoring strike from Goff to Cephus four plays later.

Lions at Packers Week 2 photos 

View photos from Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers Week 2 game at Lambeau Field on Monday, Sept. 20 in Green Bay, WI.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 39

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 39

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 39

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 39

Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), and Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 39

Detroit Lions guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai (72), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), and Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 39

Detroit Lions kicker Austin Seibert (4) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) scores a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) celebrates after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) and Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu (26) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 39

Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 39

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34), Detroit Lions defensive end Michael Brockers (91), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95), and Detroit Lions defensive end Nick Williams (97) celebrate after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Trey Flowers (90) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 39

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 39

Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 39

Detroit Lions running back Godwin Igwebuike (35), Detroit Lions linebacker Anthony Pittman (57), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53), and Detroit Lions wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (18), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 39

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 39

Detroit Lions wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 39

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 39

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins Sr. (8) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 39

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 39

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Charles Harris (53) celebrates after a sack during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 39

Detroit Lions safety Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Green Bay responded with a touchdown of their own on their first possession, marching 75 yards in 11 plays and scoring on a 4-yard pass from Rodgers to running back Aaron Jones. That would be just one of Jones' four touchdowns (three receiving and one rushing) on the night.

The Lions took the lead, 14-7, midway through the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown strike from Goff to tight end T.J. Hockenson on a beautifully thrown ball in the corner of the end zone.

Following another Rodgers to Jones touchdown that tied the score at 14-14, Detroit took a 17-14 halftime lead on an Austin Seibert 43-yard field goal right before the half.

Green Bay outscored Detroit 21-0 in the second half to put the game away.

QB comparison: Both Goff and Rodgers were pretty good in this one.

Goff completed 26 of his 36 attempts for 246 yards with two touchdowns, a late interception and a passer rating of 97.7. He lost a fumble and also rushed four times for 46 yards.

Rodgers threw four touchdowns while completing 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and no interceptions. He finished with a 145.6 passer rating.

Key moment: Facing a 3rd and 12 early in the third quarter after Lions defensive end Michael Brockers sacked Rodgers on second down at the Green Bay 24-yard line, Rodgers unleashed a 50-yard bomb down the right sideline perfectly placed over the right shoulder of wide receiver Davante Adams to the Detroit 26-yard line. Not only was it a huge conversion for the Packers into Lions territory, but Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu was injured on the play (thigh) and did not return.

Rodgers found tight end Robert Tonyan for a 22-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Packers their first lead of the game at 21-17.

On the ensuing Lions possession, Detroit moved down to the Packers' 25-yard line, but couldn't convert on 4th and 1. Green Bay extended the lead on their next possession, and that deficit was too much for Detroit to overcome.

Injury report: Melifonwu injured his left thigh in the third quarter on that big pass from Rodgers to Adams. He did not return to the game.

Up next: vs. Baltimore (1-1)

Related Content

news

INACTIVES: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman reports on inactives for Monday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

5 things to watch: Lions at Packers

Tim Twentyman takes a look at five things to watch in Monday's Lions-Packers matchup.
news

NOTEBOOK: Lions wide receivers need to step up with Williams ruled out

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including depth at wide receiver, preparing for Green Bay and more.
news

NOTEBOOK: Staley not concerned by Swift & Williams injuries

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including injuries at running back, how tight end T.J. Hockenson is improving his game and more.
news

Week 2 opponent: What the Packers are saying

Find out what the Green Bay Packers are saying as they prepare for their Week 2 matchup vs. the Detroit Lions.
news

10 takeaways from Glenn, Lynn & Fipp

Catch up on all the news from the coordinator media sessions with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Lynn and Dave Fipp.
news

10 QUESTIONS WITH TWENTYMAN: Will Onwuzurike make his regular-season debut this week?

Tim Twentyman answers 10 fan-submitted questions as the Detroit Lions prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.
news

NOTEBOOK: Williams making the most of his opportunity in Detroit

Tim Twentyman covers all the Detroit Lions news of the day including Jamaal Williams' return to Green Bay, Tyrell Williams' injury status and more.
news

Melifonwu looking forward to potentially playing a bigger role this week

With starting cornerback Jeff Okudah out, rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu is looking forward to potentially playing a bigger role on defense.
news

NFC NORTH: The good & bad from each team's Week 1 performance

Tim Twentyman takes a look at some of the good and bad from the Week 1 performances of each of the four teams in the NFC North.
news

KEY QUESTIONS: Will Sewell move back to right tackle when Decker returns?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from head coach Dan Campbell's Monday press conference.
Advertising