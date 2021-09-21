RECAP: Lions at Packers

Dan Campbell's first victory as head coach of the Detroit Lions will have to wait at least another week.
Playing on the road in the loud and rainy Lambeau Field, Detroit couldn't hold on to a halftime, and dropped their second consecutive contest to begin the season, falling to the Packers 35-17.
Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes and the Lions' offense sputtered in the third quarter, failing to convert a 4th and 1 at the Packers' 25-yard line, and then fumbling away the ball at their own 25. Rodgers and the Packers scored touchdowns on each subsequent possession to put the game out of reach.
The Lions jumped out to an early 7-0 lead on their first possession of the game after a 46-yard connection from quarterback Jared Goff to wide receiver Quintez Cephus set up a 5-yard scoring strike from Goff to Cephus four plays later.
Green Bay responded with a touchdown of their own on their first possession, marching 75 yards in 11 plays and scoring on a 4-yard pass from Rodgers to running back Aaron Jones. That would be just one of Jones' four touchdowns (three receiving and one rushing) on the night.
The Lions took the lead, 14-7, midway through the second quarter on an 8-yard touchdown strike from Goff to tight end T.J. Hockenson on a beautifully thrown ball in the corner of the end zone.
Following another Rodgers to Jones touchdown that tied the score at 14-14, Detroit took a 17-14 halftime lead on an Austin Seibert 43-yard field goal right before the half.
Green Bay outscored Detroit 21-0 in the second half to put the game away.
QB comparison: Both Goff and Rodgers were pretty good in this one.
Goff completed 26 of his 36 attempts for 246 yards with two touchdowns, a late interception and a passer rating of 97.7. He lost a fumble and also rushed four times for 46 yards.
Rodgers threw four touchdowns while completing 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and no interceptions. He finished with a 145.6 passer rating.
Key moment: Facing a 3rd and 12 early in the third quarter after Lions defensive end Michael Brockers sacked Rodgers on second down at the Green Bay 24-yard line, Rodgers unleashed a 50-yard bomb down the right sideline perfectly placed over the right shoulder of wide receiver Davante Adams to the Detroit 26-yard line. Not only was it a huge conversion for the Packers into Lions territory, but Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu was injured on the play (thigh) and did not return.
Rodgers found tight end Robert Tonyan for a 22-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Packers their first lead of the game at 21-17.
On the ensuing Lions possession, Detroit moved down to the Packers' 25-yard line, but couldn't convert on 4th and 1. Green Bay extended the lead on their next possession, and that deficit was too much for Detroit to overcome.
Injury report: Melifonwu injured his left thigh in the third quarter on that big pass from Rodgers to Adams. He did not return to the game.
Up next: vs. Baltimore (1-1)